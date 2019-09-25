

The Capitol at sunset, taken Sept. 19. (John Brighenti via Flickr)

9/10: A touch too warm from some as we get deep into September, but otherwise the sunny warmth and low humidity are quite sublime.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, warm, low humidity. Highs: Low to mid-80s.

Tonight: Mostly clear, mild. Lows: Near 60 to the mid-60s.

Tomorrow: Mostly to partly sunny, very warm. Highs: Upper 80s to near 90.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

For those who like summer, we’ll hang on to it nicely through the forecast period, as we alternate between beautifully warm and rather hot. Rainfall remains elusive, although we can’t rule out an isolated shower or storm this weekend.

Today (Wednesday): With high pressure still in control, we’ve got plenty of sun and and a warm breeze developing from the southwest around 5 to 10 mph. That helps morning temperatures rise into the 60s to low 70s, with afternoon highs reaching the low to mid-80s and comfortably low humidity (dew points in the 50s). Confidence: High

Tonight: We’ve got a beautiful evening in store as temperatures fall back through the 70s into the 60s. And with a light wind from the south, overnight lows settle near 60 to the mid-60s under mostly clear skies. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Thursday): The warmth continues with a warm breeze from the west as a weak cold front approaches. So while the humidity remains fairly low, temperatures surge toward highs in the mid-80s to near 90, with mostly to partly sunny skies. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Skies may cloud up some as the cold front comes through, with the chance of a stray evening shower. We’ll call it a partly cloudy evening and overnight, and still mild with lows ranging through the 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

High pressure is back in control Friday with mostly sunny skies, continued low humidity, and pleasantly warm highs in the low to mid-80s. Friday night lows hold up in the 60s again. Confidence: High

Saturday features a steady breeze from the south-southwest, with high pressure sitting offshore. That cranks our temperatures higher once again, with highs near 90 and higher humidity. Could see an afternoon or evening shower or storm as well, followed by Saturday night lows in the 60s to near 70. Confidence: Medium

Sunday may trend a touch cooler and a little less humid as high pressure tries to nose its way in from the north. But forecast confidence is lower, and we’re still looking at a warm air mass for the season, with highs in the 80s to near 90 and maybe an isolated shower or storm. Confidence: Low-Medium