

Up to three feet of snow could fall in portions of the Rockies as an early-season winter storm hits this weekend. In Great Falls, Montana, residents are preparing for 6 to 8 inches. (Weatherbell.com)

Great Falls, Montana will climb into the 60s Wednesday afternoon. The city enjoyed sunshine and 70s Sunday and Monday. Yet this coming weekend, they’ll be shoveling out from under a half foot of snow, assuming current forecasts prove accurate.

The calendar may have just flipped to fall on Monday, but in the northern Rockies, Mother Nature’s breaking out a dose of full-fledged winter. Up to three feet of snow is possible in the higher elevations of western Montana, where summits exceed 11,000 feet in elevation. But even down in the foothills, a healthy serving of snow is in the cards.

“Extreme impacts [are] possible,” wrote the National Weather Service in Great Falls, comparing this storm to a “prolific” late-September snow-maker back in 1934. That storm brought a 3-day snow total of 13.2 inches in Great Falls. “This early-season winter storm and/or blizzard has the potential to set a new benchmark,” they wrote in a message accompanying the winter storm watch that’s posted.

It’s likely that watch will be expanded to include lower elevations as well. While Montanans are well-equipped to handle snow, pervasive vegetation damage is a concern due to the fact that trees have yet to shed their leaves.

Some strong wording from @NWSGreatFalls on what is looking like a major September snowstorm (#blizzard?) in parts of Montana (and elsewhere in the northern Rockies) this weekend. pic.twitter.com/RVaHCladJB — Jonathan Erdman (@wxjerdman) September 25, 2019

“The forecast we have out is something we haven’t really seen in at least 30 years, and probably 80 years,” said Jason Anglin, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Great Falls, in an interview. “It can pretty much snow any time of year [up in the mountains], but the sheer amount we’re forecasting is quite high. It’s unusual in September.”

Anglin said that some snow can even be expected in the foothills. “We do have some forecast snow amounts of 6 inches in low[er] elevations... in the 6 to 8 inch range for Great Falls.”

Blame an amplified jet stream

The same wavy jet stream pattern responsible for record-challenging heat in the East is tipping the scale in favor of dramatically cooler conditions in the West.

As an exceptionally-vigorous, chilly upper-level low approaches from the northwest, it will energize a surface low pressure developing along the the Idaho/Wyoming border. That will spell a textbook case of “lee cyclogenesis,” with the storm ejecting out of the Rockies and bringing with it record-cold temperatures and high-end snow totals. Winds in the Lewis Range could gust as high as 80 mph, bringing whiteout conditions in a bonafide autumnal blizzard.

Temperatures will steadily drop this week into the 30s by Saturday, with snow forecast to break out Saturday morning. An overnight low in the mid-20s is possible Saturday in Great Falls. While that’s exceptionally cold considering their average low is 38, September can feature some bone-chilling surprises in Big Sky Country. On September 24, 1926, the mercury stood at just ten degrees.

The cold will accompany deteriorating conditions throughout the day Saturday, with howling winds and impressive snowfall rates overnight into Sunday, particularly in higher elevations.

The jackpot totals will most likely fall from St. Mary to Marias Pass, where 30 to 36 inches is expected. The 6 to 8 inches of snow is likely along the Route 15/87 corridor, with one foot plus totals to the north and west. Farther southeast, Bozeman could see a couple inches as well. Yellowstone National Park won’t get much more than a dusting, though it will be cold there.

If the higher end of the 6 to 8 inch range is realized Sunday in Great Falls, it could beat out all the other September and October calendar day snowfalls on record there. Oddly enough, their heaviest early-season snow total didn’t occur in either of those two months — it was a summer storm in August. On August 23, 1992, 6.6 inches of snow fell on Great Falls.

While it will certainly turn colder here this weekend, our fellow meteorologists at @NWSGreatFalls could see something historic. Maximum recorded one day snowfall for September at Great Falls, Montana (records go back to 1937) is 6.1 inches. By comparison, Seattle's record is 0. pic.twitter.com/vrVWpW0xzH — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) September 25, 2019

Despite what may seem like an unwelcome forecast for appreciable snowfall, folks in Montana are approaching the storm with a good sense of humor.

“This storm’s impacting us in a positive way right now,” said Josi Brodock, manager at the Hickory Swing Golf Course in Great Falls. “People are coming out to get their final round in. It’s been busy all [Wednesday.]” She says the golf course will reopen as soon as the snow melts — which should happen gradually next week. “We don’t close until the snow sticks for two weeks.”

Fred Walton, owner of Fred’s Snow Plowing, says accumulating snow typically waits until October.

“We’ll see if we’re ready for it,” he said. This time of year is usually spent getting the trucks ready for winter.

“It’s a little early,” he joked.

[Montana hailstorm slaughters 11,000 birds]