

Dawn at the Air Force Memorial. (Insight Image/Flickr) (Dave Lyons/Flickr)

Most spots warmed up a bit from yesterday, but low humidity and lots of sun made it more than bearable. It’s a sign of things to come tomorrow as a southerly wind transports warmer and slightly more humid air into the region.

Through Tonight: With winds turning to come from the south, humidity is headed slowly upward. This won’t amount to much other than warmer overnight lows. They range from the upper 50s to mid-60s under mostly clear skies. Winds are out of the south about 5 mph.

Tomorrow (Thursday): It’s another day with plenty of sun. You may notice more of that rising humidity as dew points enter the 60s, which is on the low side of moderate. Temperatures generally head for the mid-80s, but some upper 80s to near 90 may mix in, especially around the city. Clouds bubble a bit in the afternoon, and a few showers or a rumble are possible, although the main activity should be south of here. Winds are from the south and southwest about 10 mph.

Pollen update: Weed pollen and mold spores are low/moderate. Grass and tree pollen is low.

Arizona storms: NWS Phoenix has confirmed a tornado touched down Monday in Arizona.

It wasn’t long-lived or particularly impactful, but it was still somewhat unusual for the area.

TORNADOS IN ARIZONA?! Check out this timelapse of a possible tornado forming in New River. 🌪🌪🌪 #azwx #fox10phoenix #tornado

CREDIT: Mindee A. pic.twitter.com/aWObWCa4jD — FOX 10 Phoenix (@FOX10Phoenix) September 23, 2019

