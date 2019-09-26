

The Wharf on Tuesday. (angela n. via Flickr)

4/10: A repeat of heat, this is getting tough. A shower could form, but not nearly enough.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny but late-afternoon shower or storm possible. Highs: 85-90.

Tonight: Clearing, light breeze. Lows: 56-62

Tomorrow: Sunny, low humidity. Highs: 79-83

FORECAST IN DETAIL

After two days of blissful early fall weather, it’s back to the heat today. A few showers could pop up this afternoon as well as late in the day over the weekend but notable rains are still not foreseeable. Temperatures ease up tomorrow but another 90-degree day awaits us Saturday.

Today (Thursday): Sunshine is abundant in the morning but clouds bubble up in the afternoon. With an approaching cold front a few showers or storms could develop late afternoon, mainly south of the city. Highs are mainly in the mid- to upper 80s but a stray 90 can’t be ruled out. Humidity is moderate (upper 50s to low 60s dew points). Winds are light from the southwest. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Clouds quickly dissipate after the sun goes down (boy is that happening earlier these days). Light breezes shift to come from the north, with lows falling to the mid- to upper 50s in many spots but low 60s downtown. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Friday): Much nicer weather is back in place with lower temperatures and humidity under mostly sunny skies. Highs reach the upper 70s to low 80s, with dew points mainly in the mid-50s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: The evening is a delight, with temperatures in the 70s and nearly calm winds. Lows range through the 60s. Confidence: High

A LOOK AHEAD

Saturday is back to summer in full force with mostly sunny skies and uncomfortable humidity (dew points near 70). Unless isolated thunderstorms kick in earlier than expected, highs mainly into the low 90s are likely to break some records. Evening skies clear and overnight lows settle in the mid- to upper 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

Slightly cooler and drier air oozes into the area Sunday, but highs are still likely to reach the mid- to upper 80s. There is a very low chance for a few afternoon showers or storms, but again meaningful relief chances are nil. Overnight lows slip to the low to mid-60s under starry skies. Confidence: Medium

Monday still benefits from a weak northerly flow into the area capping highs in the upper 70s to low 80s under mainly sunny skies. Confidence: Medium