

The Washington Monument at sunset Wednesday. (Jim Havard via Flickr)

Clouds were stubborn for a good chunk of the day, but we ended up needing only a few hours of sun to get temperatures to pop. As you may have heard, it was the 60th day at or above 90 degrees this year. That puts 2019 in third place on its own. We’re hoping the top mark of 67 is safe, but in a year like this, I’ll wait to say that for sure! The good news is that it will be more fall-like tomorrow.

Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options

Through tonight: Once we get rid of the few sprinkles across the region, skies will tend to break. With time, cooler and drier air will filter in behind the cold front. Lows range from the mid-50s to low 60s. Winds are from the northwest, around 5 to 10 mph.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Friday): It’s a bright and sunny day from start to finish. Humidity returns to the low side as highs rise to near 80 or a bit past there. Winds are from the northwest early but flip back to the south with time.

See David Streit’s forecast through the beginning of next week. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.

Storms! If you’re like me and are already missing thunderstorms, give this video a watch. It’s superb. PetaPixel has more.

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.