

Hurricane Lorenzo is a major hurricane, with 125 mph winds and a prominent eye. (TropicalTidbits.com/NOAA)

Tropical Storm Karen once looked as if it would hold together during its westward trek toward land, possibly threatening the Bahamas and Southeast United States. Now, “barely a tropical storm,” Karen is predicted to dissipate entirely in three or four days, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Lorenzo, though no threat to land, has stolen the show by rapidly intensifying to a Category 4 hurricane. And there could be more tropical activity on the horizon.

Karen

Karen’s life as a tropical cyclone has been a tumultuous one. It formed early Sunday morning but was downgraded to a tropical depression Monday afternoon before impacting Puerto Rico as a tropical storm on Tuesday. While the system didn’t produce much in the way of wind as it breezed through the island territory, up to half a foot of rain fell in spots — with radar-estimated totals topping a foot just offshore.

Karen is set to make its long anticipated loop-de-loop as it reverses direction into Friday. Maximum winds were estimated at 40 mph Thursday morning, but in reality they’re probably less. It’s located midway between the Virgin Islands and Bermuda.

On satellite, Karen resembled more a large cluster of thunderstorm activity akin to a Great Plains-style “mesoscale convective complex” rather than a tropical system. The National Hurricane Center called the storm “quite disheveled,” referring to the messy circulation and unbalanced wind field. While a small area of tropical storm force winds exists southeast of the center, there’s little else keeping Karen a tropical storm at this point.



Tropical Storm Karen continues to cling to life by a thread, struggling in the presence of increasing wind shear and a tattered, misaligned central vortex. (TropicalTidbits.com/NOAA)

The struggling system will likely cling to life over the next 24 hours before diminishing into a tropical depression. All the while, the storm will slow to a crawl, then reverse entirely and drift west in an increasingly unfavorable atmosphere. Strong upper-level winds will prove hostile to Karen’s longevity, while pernicious dry air erodes the storm.

By early next week — if not sooner — Karen is forecast to be gone.

Lorenzo

But Karen is not alone. You may recall mention of Lorenzo, now a major hurricane over the open Atlantic. It was clear Lorenzo would be a formidable storm from the start; the Hurricane Center predicted it would rapidly organize even when it was a fledgling tropical wave still over Guinea and Mali in Africa.

As forecast, Lorenzo strengthened very quickly after exiting Africa’s west coast and emerging in the Atlantic. On Monday morning, it was a tropical depression. By lunchtime, it became a tropical storm. Lorenzo then metastasized into a hurricane Wednesday morning with 80 mph winds; barely a day later, Lorenzo rapidly intensified into a major Category 4 hurricane with 130 mph winds. It’s the third major Atlantic hurricane of the 2019 season.

A storm is considered to have undergone rapid intensification when its maximum central winds spike by 35 mph or more in 24 hours.

Fortunately, Lorenzo isn’t going to bother anyone. Instead, Lorenzo is just eye candy for meteorologists, forecast to spend the entirety of its life whirling over the open Atlantic.



Lorenzo has become the second farthest-east Atlantic major hurricane on record. (TropicalTidbits.com/NOAA)

On satellite, Lorenzo’s appearance is striking; an eye developed just after sunrise Thursday. But its meteorological beauty may belie a clandestine climatic warning.

Lorenzo is the strongest hurricane this far east out of any on record in the Atlantic, save for Julia in 2010. That’s according to Colorado State hurricane researcher Philip Klotzbach, who carefully maintains tropical cyclone records and statistics.

Eric Blake, a meteorologist at the National Hurricane Center, tweeted that only 10 Atlantic hurricanes had ever formed east of 40 degrees west longitude. Five of them have occurred in the last decade — which he described as “probably no coincidence.” His tweet alludes to the likely connection between climate change and more rapidly intensifying storms, not to mention the expected tendency toward stronger storms overall.

After Lorenzo reached Category 4 strength, Blake tweeted: “You won’t find anything comparable in that part of the [Atlantic] basin for strength and size except for Gabrielle 1989, and that was several degrees west.”

Very happy that #Lorenzo is turning out to sea- that is a beastly hurricane. You won’t find anything comparable in that part of the basin for strength and size except for Gabrielle 1989, and that was several degrees west. pic.twitter.com/YMeETd334n — Eric Blake 🌀 (@EricBlake12) September 26, 2019

Elsewhere in the tropical Atlantic

Eyes also turn to the Gulf of Mexico in the coming weeks as we begin the downward slope in the back half of hurricane season. Signs point to the development of a “Central American Gyre,” a large closed circulation in the middle atmosphere, in about seven to 10 days or so. It looks to set up somewhere from the western Caribbean into the Gulf.

Since it is looking increasingly likely #Karen will fizzle out in the NATL, the next looming tropical threat is a large broad Central American Gyre (#CAG) that has been hinted on in the guidance in 5-7 days. Shows up in both the ECMWF & GFS.



URL: https://t.co/oZ3C817p9A pic.twitter.com/gy5gI5jnBD — Philippe Papin (@pppapin) September 25, 2019

While this in no way guarantees tropical activity, large areas of cyclonic spin can sometimes encourage borderline systems to develop, and can intensify existing ones. It’s simply another feature we’ll have to watch as the active hurricane season continues.