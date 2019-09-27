

Mackerel late September sky, as seen from Arlington’s Bluemont Trail, September 26, by Tom Mockler

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

9/10: A bright end to the work week, with comfortable warmth. Just wish we could enjoy more seasonable September perfection without drought and nearer our average high of 75 degrees. 😕

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Nice. Some P.M. clouds, breeze. Highs: 79-84.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows: Mid-60s to near 70.

Saturday: Muggier. Slight shower/storm chance. Highs: 85-91.

Sunday: More sun than clouds. Highs: Mid- to upper 80s.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Our late summer pattern continues, with more chances at hitting 90 degrees or more. We remain well above average in temperatures and well below average in precipitation. Sorry, gardeners and grass owners. Also, not ideal for allergy sufferers, either.

Today (Friday): We’re near 80 with a few spots possibly nearing the mid-80s. But at least it’s very dry air (dew points around 50 degrees), so when calculating the heat index we may be able to subtract a degree or two. Skies should remain generally sunny, but periodic clouds may pass by, especially in the afternoon. A light southeasterly breeze around 10 mph may be noticeable late. Confidence: High

Tonight: An awesome evening, with temperatures in the 70s. Breezes slowly calm as we near dawn, with low temperatures as warm as around 70 degrees downtown, mid-60s outside the Beltway. It’s a bit muggier (dew points above 60 degrees) by late night, too. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Saturday): It turns summery again, with hotter, humid air (dew points nearing 70) that aims to be around 15 degrees above-average for this time of year. With more sun than clouds, temperatures easily warm into the upper 80s to low 90s. We may set a new record high temperature at Dulles, and perhaps at the other two airports as well. There’s a 20 percent chance of a hit-or-miss shower or storm (which could keep us from getting as warm if they occur mid-afternoon), along with southerly breezes around 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Any showers or storms should slowly diminish. Skies should clear a bit and breezes die down slightly by early morning hours. We might only cool to the low 70s downtown, with the luckiest and coolest spots well away from the Beltway perhaps seeing a reading or two in the mid-60s. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

Sunday: It’s mostly sunny, until some late-day clouds are possible. It should be somewhat less warm and humid, too. Temperatures top out in the mid- to upper 80s. Dew points may dip into the less-sticky low 60s. Only the slightest chance of a quick shower or storm. Really, though, our unfortunate dry pattern continues into drought territory. Confidence: Medium

Sunday night: The entire region should be able to dip into the 60s overnight. We may have some clouds and spits of rain drops around, but nothing to plan around at this point. Confidence: Medium

80s may hang on for Monday and Tuesday with skies being brighter than cloudier, as it appears now. At least the warmth on Monday may offer one day of “dry warmth” with dew points in the 50s. Stay tuned to forecast tweaks as we get closer. A potentially uncomfortable spike in heat is possible heading into midweek. Confidence: Low-Medium