

Red hibiscus on Capitol Hill. (Edward Wood/Flickr)

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Mostly to partly sunny. Late-day storms? Highs: Mid-80s to low 90s.

Tonight: Evening storm chance, then clearing. Lows: Mid-60s to near 70.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Highs: Mid- to upper 80s.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

The end (of summertime weather) is near. Keep that in mind as we sweat it out today and again at times into next week. We’re reaching the historical end point of 90-degree days and it does seem a real pattern change is in the offing after this round of heat. But first, some more unpleasant conditions.

Today (Saturday): We’re back to summer in the city, despite the calendar date. Humidity rises toward the high level (approaching 70 degree dew points by afternoon) and heat comes along with it. Skies are quite sunny for much of the day, but we’ll be watching a line of showers and storms to the west that could try to trickle in during the afternoon or evening, although signs point to them not amounting to much around here. Before any of that, highs rise to the mid-80s to low 90s across the region. Winds are from the south around 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: A chance of showers and storms may persist into the evening. Otherwise, it trends clearer overnight as a weak front passes. The front won’t do much, really, as it stays fairly humid. Lows settle across the 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Sunday): Behind the weak front, temperatures end up somewhat cooler than today. It’s largely a wind shift, though, as humidity remains on the moderate side and temperatures head for the mid- and upper 80s. Winds are from the northeast around 5 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Skies remain mostly clear and humidity continues to fall. That should equal a relatively pleasant one. Lows range from near 60 to the mid-60s. Confidence: Medium

A LOOK AHEAD

Monday should be quite nice. Temperatures head for the upper 70s to low 80s under mostly sunny skies. Humidity is on the low side, which should ensure a comfortable one. Confidence: Medium

We may get our last heat wave of the year (hopefully!) underway by Tuesday. There’s some question whether we make it to 90 or not, but with temperatures tending to over-perform lately thanks to dry conditions, it’s certainly a risk. Skies are mostly sunny as highs rise to the mid-80s to near 90. And it probably gets hotter Wednesday. ... Confidence: Medium