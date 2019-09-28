

Tropical Storm Karen's forecast as of Thursday, showing it meandering westward through the Atlantic. (NOAA/NHC)

As far as tropical storms go, Karen has seen better days.

The National Hurricane Center downgraded Karen to a tropical depression on Friday. There are no planned coastal watches or warnings. Wind gusts were last recorded floating about 35 miles per hour. As of 5 p.m. Friday, Karen completely fell apart, leaving only remnants of the storm.

“We’ve all been there, Karen,” wrote one Twitter user.

This year, the National Hurricane Center has Karen as the “K” in its naming list of tropical storms from the Atlantic. It just also happens to be a name known all too well on certain corners of the Internet. You could call it a perfect storm.

Karen is now becoming a meme. Or, well, Karen is a meme. The name “Karen” is used on the Internet to describe the sort of woman who firmly asks to see your manager.

Earlier in the week, the tropical storm struck Puerto Rico with flooding rains and winds before trekking northward. Capital Weather Gang’s Matthew Cappucci called the system a “capricious” storm, stopping and starting throughout the week.

“Trying to forecast Karen’s path is kind of like predicting a Roomba vacuum cleaner,” Cappucci said in a review of the forecast on Wednesday.

[Hurricane Lorenzo packs Category 4 winds — and presents an ominous climate signal]

Karen will not be speaking to the manager. https://t.co/KTJ5k7pzHT — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) September 27, 2019

Now that the storm is crawling to a standstill, people jumped at the chance to rib the storm’s downfall.

Karen, in many ways, is a placeholder for the impatient customer at work or the harsh and misguided reviewer on Yelp. You’ll find her name in the comments with a curt, “Thanks, Karen,” or “We know, Karen.” There’s an entire community on Reddit with more than 275,000 members sharing posts dedicated to the “Karens” in life. One recent post is simply titled: “THE CUSTOMER IS ALWAYS RIGHT!!”

It’s hard to pinpoint exactly when “Karen” entered the Internet lexicon. There’s often mention of Karen Smith, a character in “Mean Girls,” and the moment in the school cafeteria when Gretchen Weiners chastises Smith across the lunch table, telling her: “Oh, my God, Karen. You can’t just ask people if they’re white.”

Years later, the first name now personifies an entire character. Internet lore casts Karen as a suburban mom with anywhere from two to four kids. She’s entitled and she may have a shorter haircut with blonde highlights.

But what Karen means depends on who you ask. When Nintendo released its first look at the Nintendo Switch in 2016, the Internet (specifically, Tumblr) created “Nintendo Switch Karen.” The “Karen,” in the commercial, brought her new console to a rooftop hangout with friends, forcing everyone to play video games instead of enjoying their bohemian outdoor patio.

“Karen” is even on Tik Tok, the short-video app, telling teens they can’t leave the house until they change out of their Frosty the Snowman costume.

The joke always ends with the same line: “Respect the drip, Karen.”

To some, Karen really just represents an end to a week of torrential downpour. Forecasters are instead watching Hurricane Lorenzo, which the National Hurricane Center has already called “one of the largest and most powerful hurricanes of record for the tropical central Atlantic.” As words like “whistleblower complaint” and “impeachment inquiry” flood our collective timelines, Karen offered a welcome note of levity heading into the weekend.

“We are all Karen,” wrote one person on Twitter.

I get it, Karen. I get it. https://t.co/Bz8wppyyuT — Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) September 27, 2019