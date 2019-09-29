

Finding some shade in Bethesda. (angela n./angela n.)

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

6/10: Partly sunny and 80s would score higher in May, but not so much closing in on October.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny. Highs: Mid-80s.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lows: Mid-60s to near 70.

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs: Upper 70s to near 80.

View the current weather at The Washington Post headquarters.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

This dominating stretch of warm and dry weather looks to continue through the forecast period. That being said, we do get a slightly cooler day tomorrow. But by Tuesday we’re trending warmer again, and by Wednesday we could be looking at record highs in the 90s.

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device. Click here to find out how.

Today (Sunday): We’re on the cooler side of a cold front to our south, but we’ll still end up on the warmer side of normal for this time of year. We should see a mix of sun and clouds as high pressure tries to slide in from the north, with highs reaching the mid-80s and still-noticeable humidity (dew points in the mid-60s). Winds are light from the north around 5-10 mph. Any late-day pop-up showers or storms should stay well west of the metro area. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Skies turn mostly cloudy as winds turn from the east this evening and overnight. The clouds help keep temperatures up, with overnight lows only dropping to the mid-60s to near 70. Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest updates. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock. Keep reading for the forecast through midweek …

Tomorrow (Monday): Winds remain from the east, which probably means more clouds than sun, but that helps keep temperatures down closer to normal for a change. Highs top out in the upper 70s to near 80 with a bit lower humidity (dew points in the low 60s). So all-in-all we should have a pleasant day, though we can’t rule out an isolated shower or two. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: The evening and overnight hours are fairly tranquil, with continued partly to mostly cloudy skies. Lows drop to the mid-to-upper 60s as light winds start to come from the south. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

Clouds decrease Tuesday as temperatures do the opposite, with high pressure providing mostly sunny skies. Highs make a run for the mid-to-upper 80s with humidity on the rise again as well. Tuesday night trends warm and muggy, with lows right around 70. Confidence: Medium-High

The heat peaks Wednesday, which could very well add yet another 90-degree day to our yearly total. (C’mon! … It’s October!) Expect mostly sunny skies and potentially record high temperatures in the low-to-mid 90s. The record high for the day is the same at all three local airports — DCA: 89 (1986), IAD: 89 (1986), BWI: 89 (1986). Confidence: Medium