TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

5/10: A touch of humidity but clouds keep temperatures comfortable in the 70s. Any rain we see is much needed.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy, chance of patchy light rain. Highs: 72 to 77.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lows: 60 to 65.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny. Highs: 82 to 86.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

We catch a break from the heat today but it surges back into the area Tuesday and especially Wednesday and Thursday when it could set records. But by Friday and the weekend, it turns much cooler as fall finally takes control. Aside from some patchy showers today, there’s little hope for rain this week.

Today (Monday): It’s cloudier than not, and some light rain showers are possible, especially between the morning and mid-afternoon. Skies may brighten a bit late in the afternoon, with highs in the mid-70s. Winds are light from the east and southeast. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: Skies remain mostly cloudy so temperatures don’t move much overnight. Lows mostly settle between 60 and 65, with very light winds from the southeast. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Tuesday): We may have a good deal of cloud cover in the morning but should see sunshine eventually break out. It’s a warm and moderately humid (dew points in the low to mid-60s) afternoon, with highs in the low to mid-80s. Winds are light from the south. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: It’s a partly cloudy, warm and somewhat muggy night — not unlike what you’d expect in mid-summer. Lows range from the mid-60s in our cooler spots to near 70 downtown. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

Wednesday and Thursday are both partly sunny, moderately humid (dew points in the mid- to upper 60s) and unseasonably hot — with the possibility of record heat. Highs range from near 90 to the mid-90s (the best chance of mid-90s is Wednesday). Lows Wednesday night and Thursday morning are very mild — only near 70 degrees. Confidence: Medium-High

Fall leaves little doubt it has arrived on Friday and especially over the weekend. Cool breezes from the northwest lower humidity Friday and highs temperatures range through the 70s. By Saturday and Sunday, highs struggle to do much better than 70 degrees despite a good deal of sunshine. Overnight lows dip into the 40s in our cooler spots and 50s elsewhere. Confidence: Medium

