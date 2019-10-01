

People cool off in the river pool at the Water Mine Family Swimmin' Hole in Reston, Va., on Aug. 19. (Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post)

6/10: October starts with another summery slice instead of pumpkin spice.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Morning clouds, afternoon sunshine. Highs: 80-85.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, muggy. Lows: 66-72.

Tomorrow: Very hot. Sunny. Highs: 93-96.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

The dog days of October? After yesterday’s cool and wet respite, we kick off October with some significantly hotter weather. Today’s 80s are accompanied by some moderate humidity, and tomorrow’s low to mid-90s keep the moderate humidity going while breaking high temperature records for the day. Thursday could still be hot, too, but then significant autumnal cooling arrives (with sunshine) by Friday to highlight our first October weekend.

Today (Tuesday): Morning clouds give way to partly sunny skies around midday, as temperatures rise into the low to mid-80s. Moderate humidity is expected to push the heat index toward the upper 80s (dew points in the mid- to upper 60s). Light winds at about 5 mph blow from the south. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Partly cloudy and quite muggy for early October, as lows only dip to the upper 60s to low 70s. Those light breezes continue to arrive from the south at about 5 mph. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Sunny skies fuel hot weather as temperatures soar into the low to mid-90s. Moderate humidity levels make it feel like the upper 90s (dew points in the mid- to upper 60s). Daily high temperature records should be broken, and the record for the hottest October temperature (96 degrees from 1941) is also vulnerable for Washington. Winds from the southwest at 5 to 10 mph. Be mindful of outside activity, and stay hydrated. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Just a few clouds around, and it will remain on the muggy side as lows settle into the upper 60s to around 70 in the suburbs to the low- to mid-70s in the city. Confidence: High

A LOOK AHEAD

Thursday is a tougher forecast day as it looks like a cool front could sneak south down the coast to cloud up our skies and hold temperatures lower. For now, we are going to aim for partly cloudy skies, with highs in the 80s to maybe around 90, but areas to the north and east of the District could get stuck in the 70s to around 80 instead. Thursday night brings the main cool front, with a chance for a shower and temperatures dropping into the low to mid-60s. Confidence: Low

Friday may start partly cloudy in the morning before more sunshine breaks through in the afternoon, with highs in the low to mid-70s, along with much lower humidity. Friday night turns mostly clear with seasonable lows in the mid-40s in the suburbs to low 50s in the city. Confidence: Medium

October’s first weekend is shaping up nicely, with mostly sunny skies, highs in the 60s to around 70 on Saturday, and then low to mid-70s Sunday. Lows Saturday night should continue to be on the cooler side, with upper 40s to low 50s under mostly clear skies. Confidence: Medium

Next week has the potential to deliver a two- or three-day rain event starting Monday as a slow-moving low-pressure system moves our way. This could ease our drought situation significantly.