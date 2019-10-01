

The afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service indicates that the all-time record for October in the city is a real risk. The current October record high is 96, set in 1941.

Under wall-to-wall sunshine, temperatures headed into the mid- and upper 80s this afternoon. That’s already well above normal for the date, given averages that are now in the mid-70s, but we’ve only just begun with this heat spell. Wednesday could be absurd for so late in the year.

Through Tonight: Humidity is on the moderate side and rising on a south wind. This added moisture will help keep temperatures from falling too far. Under starry skies, lows will be mainly in the upper 60s to mid-70s. Winds will be from the south around 5 mph.

Tomorrow (Wednesday): The heat will crank up to midsummer levels. Let’s start with silver linings: lots of sun and only moderate humidity. Those are about the only ones I can think of. Record-breaking highs headed toward the mid-90s most spots will feel like 100 to 105 degrees or so at peak. Remember, we need a 96-degree reading to tie the all-time October number in the city. Some spots should even try for the upper 90s, although let’s hope it’s isolated if so. Winds will be out of the southwest at around 10 mph.

Monthly records tumbling: In a preview of our weather Wednesday, all-time October temperature records are falling all over the place to our west.

Records getting dunked on in the east this afternoon. All the pink dots are records for the entire month of October. pic.twitter.com/8WZG1QuiAc — Eric Fisher (@ericfisher) October 1, 2019

Places like New Orleans, Louisville and Syracuse highlight a few of the dozens of such records set today, with many more to come Wednesday.

