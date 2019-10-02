

Sun and clouds over 14th and U streets NW in Washington on Sunday. (Clif Burns via Flickr)

0/10: Sorry, but zero love for mid-90s and a heat index approaching 100 on Oct. 2.

Today: Mostly sunny, very hot, humid. Highs: Mid-90s.

Tonight: Warm and muggy. Lows: Upper 60s to mid-70s.

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy, cooler. Highs: Mid-70s to mid-80s.

Summer takes one more swing at us today with record highs likely as temperatures soar into the 90s. A cold front starts to cool things off tomorrow before pleasant fall weather settles in for Friday and the weekend.

Today (Wednesday): Our late-season heat wave peaks today with morning temperatures rising through the 70s and 80s, and afternoon highs surging into the sizzling mid-90s, all under mostly sunny skies. With moderate humidity (dew points in the mid- to upper 60s), the afternoon heat index should reach near 100. A warm breeze blows from the west around 10 mph, with just a slight chance of a late-afternoon or early-evening shower or thundershower.

We’re likely to break the record highs for the date — 89 degrees at Reagan National in 1986, 89 at Dulles in 1986, and 89 at BWI in 1986 — and could challenge Washington’s highest October temperature on record (96 in 1941). Confidence: High

Tonight: Still that slight chance of an early-evening shower or thundershower. Otherwise we’re uncomfortably warm and humid as evening temperatures drop back into the 80s. With partly cloudy skies, overnight lows only dip to the midsummer-like upper 60s to mid-70s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Thursday): A cold front pushing in from the northeast should push the high heat to our southwest. We’re still fairly warm though, with partly to mostly cloudy skies as highs range anywhere from the mid-70s to mid-80s (coolest north and east, warmest south and west) depending on the exact location of the front. The air remains rather humid (dew points in the mid- to upper 60s) with a light wind from the east-northeast. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Can’t rule out an isolated evening shower. But then less humid air finally starts to filter in as winds pick up from the northwest. Lows fall back to the 60s with partly cloudy skies. Confidence: Medium-High

Refreshingly cooler high pressure settles in for a partly to mostly sunny Friday and Saturday. Friday winds are rather breezy from the north-northwest with highs in the 70s. Saturday trends even cooler, with lighter winds and highs in the mid-60s to near 70. Friday night lows bottom in the 40s, with Saturday night lows in the 50s. Confidence: Medium-High

Sunday warms up ahead of the next cold front, with partly sunny skies and pleasant highs in the 70s to near 80. Could see a chance of showers by Sunday evening. Confidence: Medium