Congratulations on witnessing our hottest October day on record! I know I feel less fulfilled than hoped. Once the sweating stops, all thoughts can turn toward cooler days ahead. Tomorrow originally looked like another hot one, but a cold front should save us from more 90s. If so, today was probably the last 90-degree day of the year. We sure went out with a bang.

Through tonight: It’s a toasty evening, and humidity probably rises as the sun sets and the wind calms down. We stay rather humid overnight, but a cold front from the north should try to push in at some point, along with some increased cloudiness. Lows are mainly in the upper 60s to lower 70s, which might be mid-70s in the city. Winds turn to the north and northeast with time.

Tomorrow (Thursday): This is a tough one. A “back door” cold front from the northeast is passing through the region, but how far it gets and when makes a huge difference. The best guess remains mid-70s to mid-80s for highs, north to south, although temperatures may drop during the day, especially north. Some models show more like 70s area-wide by afternoon. It’s the type of situation in which it could be in the 60s over the northern suburbs and near 90 in the far south as we head home. Clouds should be rather numerous, although we will see periods of sun as well. Humidity remains moderate, with dew points in the 60s. Winds are out of the northeast around 10 mph.

Pollen update: Mold spores are moderate/high. Grass pollen is low/moderate. Other allergens are low.

Sweet relief: It certainly looks as though fall is about to show up and stick around. While you can’t take a two-week forecast verbatim, most modeling agrees with this general idea.



Temperature forecast from the GFS weather model for the next two weeks. (Weatherbell)

