TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

7/10: The heat is waning but we’re still complaining. We need some serious raining.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy, moderate humidity. Highs: 70s in the immediate area, 80s farther south, 60s north.

Tonight: Cloudy with isolated light showers possible. Lows: 60-64

Tomorrow: Clearing and breezy with low humidity. Highs: 72-76

FORECAST IN DETAIL

We are walking a fine line today, with that same oppressive heat as yesterday just to our south (think Richmond) but cooler air attempting to work its way in from the north. Our area sits right in the transition zone. The really cool and dry air plows in tomorrow and lasts through the weekend. As for rain, Monday looks like the first hope for more than a sprinkle.

Today (Thursday): Our high for the day should have already happened at midnight, as easterly breezes slowly dampen yesterday’s fiery temperatures. Clouds should dominate and a stray sprinkle is possible. Humidity is still moderate (dew points mainly in the mid-60s). Daytime highs should be in the 70s in the immediate D.C. area, but 80s linger to our south (possibly even 90-plus toward Richmond). Meanwhile, our northern suburbs may hold in the 60s. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: The real cold front pushes in during the middle of the night, with a chance for a few light showers, but measurable amounts should be isolated at best. Lows fall only to the low 60s. Winds from the northwest pick up near dawn. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow (Friday): Skies quickly clear as much drier air (dew points in the 50s) rushes in on brisk northwest winds (gusts up to 25 mph). Highs look to be safely parked in the low to mid-70s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: High pressure settles into the area quickly, dropping temperatures through the 60s in the evening. It will feel even cooler as north winds only slowly abate. Skies are clear, and overnight lows fall to the mid- to upper 40s north and west of town to the low 50s downtown and points south. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

Saturday is really fall-like, with crisp, dry air under beautifully blue skies. North winds are light, and highs are mainly in the mid- to upper 60s. The evening should remain clear, allowing a view of the moon and Saturn closing in on each other. Overnight lows range through the 50s, with gradually increasing clouds. Confidence: Medium-High

Another strong cold front cruising through the Midwest on Sunday leads to partly cloudy skies in the area, and a shower or two could sneak into the area by late afternoon. Highs warm to the mid- to upper 70s. A few scattered showers become more likely overnight, with lows in the low to mid-60s. Confidence: Medium

Showers are likely to scatter across much of the area Monday, with highs in the low to mid-70s. While it’s much too early to assess rain amounts, a quarter- to a half-inch is at least possible. Confidence: Medium