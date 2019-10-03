

Sunset after Wednesday’s scorching temperatures. (Jim Havard/Flickr)

Although today was certainly an improvement over yesterday, humidity remained on the uncomfortable side, so it wasn’t exactly ideal. The front that slid through the area last night continues to head farther south through tomorrow, which means we get deeper into more pleasant air over time.

Through tonight: Skies may continue to clear for a while into the evening, but they should tend to thicken into the night. Some patchy fog or drizzle isn’t impossible, especially the farther north and east one goes. Winds are turning all sorts of ways. As the next front approaches, they may become southeast for a while, before flipping to come from the northwest after midnight. By dawn, skies are clearing and winds are gusty as drier air spreads into the area. Lows are mainly in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Tomorrow (Friday): Sunshine dominates as cool, dry air continues to filter into the region. Highs should mainly head for the mid-70s, with perhaps some upper 70s in spots in the city. Winds are out of the northwest around 10 to 20 mph, with some higher gusts.

A bit of a chill: The coolest night of the young season is on the way. Many spots should be in the 40s, and some well into the 40s, by dawn Saturday. It wouldn’t even be shocking if there are a few spots in the upper 30s north and west. Fall is imminent!

I know it was 98 degrees in DC yesterday but are you ready for this kind of chill Saturday morning? pic.twitter.com/3xS1JTdruW — Alex Liggitt (@ABC7Alex) October 3, 2019

