

Bill Lapenta was a leading scientist at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. (NOAA)

Bill Lapenta helped to predict and prepare for some of nature’s most dangerous phenomena at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, heading the national center that monitors hurricanes, ocean conditions and more. Yet, it was a weather phenomenon that may have caused his drowning Monday, as he was caught in rough surf with a heightened risk of rip currents along a North Carolina beach in Duck.

News that the prominent D.C.-area scientist died earlier this week, after being pulled unresponsive from hazardous waters, has shaken a scientific community that colleagues say loved and looked up to Lapenta — as both a top scientist driven to perfect the numbers behind NOAA’s analyses and a leader who cared first and foremost about people.

The National Weather Service, a division of NOAA, had warned Monday of dangerous rip currents along North Carolina beaches — propelled by wind and Atlantic swells from distant but powerful Hurricane Lorenzo — that could pull swimmers out from the shore. Local officials say the cause of Lapenta’s death remains unknown but added that surf conditions and a rip current probably played a role.

For colleague Kim Klockow, a NOAA affiliate at the University of Oklahoma, the tragedy was a sober reminder for those in Lapenta’s line of work: “We’re just as vulnerable as everyone else.”

“We may have all this knowledge and all the ability to forecast, and at the end of the day we have to do the exact same thing — to prepare and hope for the best — that anyone does,” Klockow said. “And that is humbling.”

Authorities responded Monday afternoon to a report of a swimmer “no longer visible from the beach,” according to a statement from the town of Duck. Lifeguards pulled 58-year-old Lapenta out of the ocean within minutes. Emergency responders began CPR and other measures, but Lapenta was soon pronounced dead.

Red flags did not fly on Duck’s beach until a day later, a town spokeswoman told the Weather Channel. The National Weather Service’s map of surf zone deaths, which includes data through early September, records seven people killed in rip currents in North Carolina earlier this year, out of 42 around the country.

Word of Lapenta’s death spread quickly among those familiar with his career at NASA and then NOAA starting in 2008. In NOAA’s Office of Weather and Air Quality, where Lapenta spent the last several months as acting director, Gina Eosco gathered with colleagues Tuesday for a wrenching hour of tributes to the boss they’d laughed with at a staff retreat just a few days before.

“Any stage of grief, I think we had it in the room,” Eosco told The Post.

Eosco remembered a man who made a point of meeting one-on-one with every member of his new office — a leader who truly listened to what his colleagues said.

“You’d know it because a couple weeks later he would mention it again,” Eosco said. “And he would go, ‘I’m still thinking about that. I’ve got ideas. We’ll meet next week.’ ”

Louis Uccellini, director of the National Weather Service, highlighted Lapenta’s tenure as the director of NOAA’s National Centers for Environmental Prediction in Maryland, as well as his leading role in developing a better system for modeling U.S. weather and climate.

Uccellini also pointed to Lapenta’s many roles beyond scientist: those of “an amazing partner and collaborator, an energetic mentor, and a devoted husband and father,” Uccellini stated.

Lapenta’s family said in a statement they are “devastated” but also “overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and support” that has come their way.

The mourning for Lapenta extends beyond his co-workers to others in the atmospheric science community: The American Meteorological Society called him “a champion for the Weather, Water, & Climate Enterprise,” while the Weather Channel’s Rick Knabb remembered Lapenta’s kindness and willingness to collaborate.

That penchant for working with others meant that Lapenta transitioned easily into his new role at the Office of Weather and Air Quality, Eosco said. Lapenta came into the job passionate about the modeling system he’d been hard at work spearheading but also eager to learn about Eosco’s human-centered work as a social scientist. At last week’s retreat, Eosco recalled, Lapenta marveled that he was busier than ever.

He looked around at his new staff, she said, before declaring, “And I love it.”

Read more:

USDA relocation has delayed key studies and millions in funding, employees say

In all-staff email, NOAA chief praises scientists after agency’s defense of incorrect Trump tweet

Following Washington’s hottest October day on record, cooler air is on the way