TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

9/10: Trying hard to ignore a few breeze gusts around 25 mph, because it’s time to revel in beautiful October conditions!

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Nice but somewhat gusty breeze. Highs: 71-77.

Tonight: Calming breeze. Clear. Lows: 40s to around 50.

Saturday: Sunny. Slight breeze. Highs: Mid- to upper 60s.

Sunday: Cloudier. Slight shower chance. Highs: Mid- to upper 70s.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Autumn arrives! Who’s happy for October 70s (average high temperatures!) today and/or extra-autumnal 60s tomorrow? Our main issue continues to be lack of rain. And chances for much may not amount to anything until next week. We’ll keep an eye out.

Friday looks GOOD! Breezes near the top-end of criteria but we'll take it.

Today (Friday): Refreshing! Riding on some gusty north breezes, perhaps near 25 mph, the air becomes comfortably dry (dew points in the 40s) by day’s end. Any early clouds should clear, with sun dominating. Enjoy low to mid-70s, beautifully average temperatures for this time of year — revel in October! Confidence: High

Tonight: With high pressure settling in, breezes (slowly) calm and skies remain clear. Without any atmospheric insulation by clouds or stirring around by much wind, heat escapes from the ground quickly. Low temperatures around 50 degrees are possible downtown. The rest of the region, outside of the Beltway, bottoms out around dawn in the 40s. Confidence: High

Saturday has lower breezes and temperatures near low-end of our Nice Day range, but still GOOD!

Tomorrow (Saturday): Wonderfully fall-like and, whoa, below-average temperatures in the mid- to upper 60s. It may be a slightest of shocks to our bodies having come from 98 degrees on Wednesday. Easterly breezes remain light to moderate, with clouds only slowly increasing near sunset. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Some of the calmest winds of this forecast, perhaps, with only the slightest of breezes. Clouds continue to slowly increase. A raindrop or two can’t be ruled out, nearer dawn. We only bottom out around 60 degrees downtown while mid- to upper 50s are likely away from the city. Confidence: Medium

A LOOK AHEAD

Sunday: Despite some clouds and the chance for a couple of showers, we should still head into the 70s. It may feel slightly humid for this time of year by day’s end, as dew points rise to near 60 degrees. We’ve got a cold front slowly approaching the region from the west, drawing up moderate southerly breezes to warm (and slightly humidify) us. Confidence: Medium

Sunday night: A few more hit-or-miss showers mill about the region overnight. Muggier low temperatures for the entire region, only “cooling” off into the 60s. Confidence: Medium

It remains mild enough but somewhat cloudier with the potential for showers Monday and Tuesday. Stay tuned as we get closer and home in on precipitation and temperature range. It looks like Monday should get into at least the low to mid-70s, with some breeze. Tuesday, perhaps cooler mid-60s to low 70s. We’ll watch whether we see a couple of periods of steadier rain. Slight mugginess and breezes Monday (dew points in the low 60s) should wane, followed by slightly calmer and more comfortable air (dew points around 50 degrees) on Tuesday. Forecast tweaks are likely as we close in. Confidence: Low-Medium