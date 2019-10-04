

Purple sky over Rosslyn at sunset. (Edward Wood/Flickr)

It was an all-around pleasant day with lots of sun and plummeting levels of humidity. Temperatures reaching the upper 70s to around 80 still ended up on the warm side, given averages now falling into the low 70s, but the breeze made up for it. If you’re looking for even more fall-like conditions, tonight and tomorrow are for you.

Through tonight: It’s a mostly clear and beautiful evening. We stay clear overnight, as well, although you may feel chilly with time. Most spots are in the 40s for lows. Some elevated locations well north and west may even touch the upper 30s. In the city, we might make only 50 or so. Winds die off considerably after sunset, blowing lightly from the north thereafter.

Tomorrow (Saturday): Sunshine dominates our somewhat-crisp morning. As the sun rises, temperatures don’t soar too fast, but you’ll still feel the warmth of those rays. Highs head mainly for the mid-60s, although a few spots may edge upward into the upper 60s or near 70. Some clouds should tend to filter into the area by late afternoon or evening. A couple of showers are possible overnight with lows in the 50s.

Sunday: We’ve got a lot of clouds around Sunday as a cold front approaches from the west. I don’t think we’ll see many raindrops, but a few showers are possible, especially early in the day and late. There should be at least a few peeks of sun, as well. Highs are in the 70s.

Pollen update: Weed pollen and mold spores are low/moderate. Tree and grass pollen is low.

