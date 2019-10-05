

Pumpkins in Bartholdi Park with the Capitol in the background on Friday. (Brian Moulton/Flickr)

8/10: It might feel on the cool side, especially in the shade. But after all the heat of late, I’ll take it!

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Sunny, with increasing clouds late. Highs: 63 to 69.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. A shower possible. Lows: 50s.

Tomorrow: Mostly to partly cloudy. Shower or two? Highs: 71 to 77.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Following what seemed like endless warmth, we’re finally being treated to some fall conditions today. Our unacclimated bodies may even find it to be somewhat on the cool side. The good news is that the sun is still fairly strong for a few more weeks. Like usual around here, truly cool conditions don’t tend to last long. We’re looking at temperatures rising back to near and above average starting tomorrow. And although we could still use the rain, there’s not much of that in the forecast.

Today (Saturday): Real fall is here. Yesterday was nice but still on the warm side. We should actually finish a bit below average with temperatures today. Skies are mainly sunny, with some increase in clouds by afternoon or evening. Highs are in the mid-60s, although the city could make it to the upper 60s or so. Winds are turning to the southeast with time, about 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: That south wind is starting to go to work. You’ll notice slightly warmer overnight lows, thanks to an increase in low-level moisture, increasing clouds and maybe a shower or two. There is likely to be no rain of consequence, and lows are mainly in the 50s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Sunday): With a front heading our way from the west, southerly flow increases. It should be enough to make humidity noticeable again (dew points headed toward 60). Skies are rather cloudy, but we should see some breaks here and there. Highs are in the 70s. If we get enough sun, it could be mainly mid-70s or higher. To be determined ... Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: It stays mostly cloudy Sunday night, and there is still some risk of a shower or two, mainly north and west of the area. Lows range from about 60 to the mid-60s as humidity remains near the moderate end. Confidence: Medium

A LOOK AHEAD

On Monday, the cold front enters the region and should cross the area late in the day. This often means widespread rain, but for now it seems most of that may focus to our northwest. “When in drought, leave it out” is a common phrase. We’ll see here. As we’re still in the warm air most or all of the day, highs range from the mid-70s to around 80. Confidence: Medium

By Tuesday, we’re headed back to fall. There could be some clouds around early, but the trend will be toward mostly sunny skies. Breezes out of the northwest could be gusty at times as highs head for around or a bit past 70. Confidence: Medium