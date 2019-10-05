

Quiet Fletcher's Cove. (George Jiang via Flickr)

Well, today’s weather didn’t quite pan out as planned, did it? A persistent flow off the ocean made for an ideal cloud-making environment across the region today. Unfortunately, that cloud cover will only thicken overnight and Sunday, with a better chance of some scattered showers developing by tomorrow afternoon.

Through tonight: Winds from the southeast at around 5 to 10 mph keep the cloud cover locked into place for the evening and overnight hours. Temperatures will be warmer than last night, with lows generally in the mid- to upper 50s.

Tomorrow (Sunday): Mostly cloudy again on Sunday, with some scattered afternoon showers likely. Winds from the south will keep things mild, with highs topping out in the low to mid-70s. Humidity values will be elevated as well, so it may feel a bit sticky at times. Scattered showers and mild tomorrow night with lows in the low to mid 60s.

A hail of a record: In August, a hailstone measuring 4.83 inches fell in Bethune, Colo., a town about 160 miles east of Denver. That massive piece of frozen liquid has been confirmed as the largest hailstone in Colorado’s history.

On Aug. 13 a large hailstone fell NW of Bethune, CO. The hailstone has been confirmed as the largest measured in Colorado. #kswx #cowx #newx pic.twitter.com/pcTWWcSG9o — NWS Goodland (@NWSGoodland) October 4, 2019

