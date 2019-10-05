

Close-up views of Great Falls with flooding and in drought. These two photos, from Sept. 30, 2018, and Oct. 2, 2019, show the same rocks and small tree in the center of the falls. (Kevin Ambrose/Kevin Ambrose)

Last year, the D.C. area experienced record rainfall, but this fall it’s flash drought. What a contrast year over year. No location shows this contrast better than Great Falls.

In late September 2018, the water level of the Potomac River at Little Falls, near Great Falls, peaked at 11.01 feet, one foot over flood stage. This year, the water level at Little Falls is holding steady at a meager 2.8 feet.

The difference equates to more than 50 times as much water flowing through Great Falls last year compared with this year.

[From flash flooding to flash drought, the East saw a historic one-year shift in September rain]



Comparing views of Great Falls from Sept. 30, 2018, top, and Oct. 2, 2019. (Kevin Ambrose/Kevin Ambrose)

I visited Great Falls on Wednesday to take photos and video to compare and contrast river scenes from Sept. 30, 2018, to the present.

The first difference I noticed between 2018 and 2019 was the lack of a crowd viewing the falls compared with last year. People flock to Great Falls during a flood but not when the water is low. Last year, the park was extremely crowded, but this year I felt like I had it to myself.

During floods, Great Falls is very loud as water appears to boil and explode over the submerged rocks. River mist often fills the air across the overlooks. The power of the river is very evident.

But when the Potomac is running low, Great Falls is much more quiet and tranquil as the water flows over the many sets of protruding rocks that span the width of the river.

I find Great Falls much more beautiful to photograph when the water is low, but it is definitely more fun to watch big floods at Great Falls.

When do you prefer to see Great Falls? During floods or low water?



A split view of Great Falls showing low water and flooding. The left photograph is from Oct. 2, 2019, and the right from Sept. 30, 2018. (Kevin Ambrose/Kevin Ambrose)



A wide view of Great Falls with clear skies and temperatures in the mid-90s, Oct. 2, 2019. (Kevin Ambrose/Kevin Ambrose)



Water levels at Little Falls on the Potomac River in 2018, left, and in 2019, right. (NOAA/NOAA)

The water level at Great Falls is running low after a long stretch of very dry weather, Oct. 2, 2019. (Kevin Ambrose)

Great Falls was raging after record-breaking rainfall, Sept. 30, 2018. (Kevin Ambrose)



Great Falls with low water, Oct. 2, 2019. (Kevin Ambrose/Kevin Ambrose)