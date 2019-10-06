

Fall weather finally settles into the nation's capital on Friday. (John Sonderman via Flickr)

7/10: More clouds than sun but still feeling nice, as we trend a bit warmer with maybe a few sprinkles or light showers.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Mostly to partly cloudy, maybe a few sprinkles or light showers. Highs: Mid-70s.

Tonight: A few light showers or sprinkles possible. Lows: Low-to-mid 60s.

Tomorrow: Increasing chance of scattered showers. Highs: 70s to near 80.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

We’ve broken the heat, and now we’ve got to work on getting some much-needed rain. We may make some progress in that department as a slow-moving cold front hangs around the next several days, although a good dousing may elude us. Highs are mainly in the 70s today and tomorrow, then a bit cooler into midweek.

Today (Sunday): Southerly flow warms us a bit from yesterday and adds a touch of humidity. But morning readings rising into the 60s, and afternoon highs in the mid-70s, still feel might nice after the recent spate of heat. Skies are mostly to partly cloudy ahead of a cold front slowly approaching from the west. Could see a few light showers or sprinkles through the course of the day. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: The chance remains of a few light showers or sprinkles during the evening into the overnight. Otherwise, skies stay mostly to partly cloudy as evening temperatures drop back into the 60s. Some patchy fog is possible overnight with lows in the low-to-mid 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Monday): The morning continues the chance of a few light showers or sprinkles, with a better chance of scattered showers during the afternoon into evening as the cold front crosses the area. Highs should reach the 70s to near 80 under partly to mostly cloudy skies, before temperatures fall back to the 60s toward evening. Any rain is good rain at this point, although it could coincide with Nats-Dodgers Game 4 scheduled to start at 6:40 p.m. Confidence: Low-Medium

Tomorrow night: With the front slow to move through, scattered showers remain possible during the evening, and possibly into the overnight. Can’t say for sure if the rain would be heavy enough to disrupt Nats-Dodgers Game 4, but we’ll watch it as we get closer. Evening temperatures drop through the 60s as winds pick up from the north behind the front, with overnight lows dipping to the mid-50s to near 60 under mostly to partly cloudy skies. Confidence: Low-Medium

A LOOK AHEAD

The front may remain close enough to our south and east Tuesday to keep us under mostly to partly cloudy skies with a continued chance of showers. Temperatures trend cooler with highs in the mid-60s to near 70. We’ll hold on to the chance of scattered showers Tuesday night with lows in the 50s. Confidence: Low-Medium

A few more showers may linger into Wednesday. But we could see drier and brighter conditions work in later in the day if high pressure has any success nudging its way in from the north. Highs should again reach around the mid-60s to near 70. Confidence: Low-Medium