

An atomic D.C. nightscape.

Apologies for the massacre at FedEx Field this afternoon. Hopefully the results will be different for Game 3 of the National League Division Series at Nationals Park tonight. Don’t expect any trouble from the weather for the game. The rain should hold off until tomorrow afternoon, but even then, I don’t expect much of a hindrance for Game 4 of the NLDS.

Through tonight: An elevated chance of isolated showers this evening and overnight. I expect it to remain mostly dry and just cloudy in and around the District (specifically for Game 3 at Nats Park). Mild overnight, with lows in the low to mid-60s under a south wind around 10 mph.

Tomorrow (Monday): Overcast for the first part of the day, with shower chances on the rise through the afternoon. Mild, with highs in the mid-70s under a south wind at around 10 mph. Scattered showers persist through the evening hours before tapering off overnight, with lows in the low to mid-60s.

