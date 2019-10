1 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 6, FedExField

Not bad as you long as you don’t mind mostly to partly cloudy skies and perhaps a stray shower.

Kickoff: Mostly cloudy, sprinkle? Near 70 to low 70s.

2-Minute Warning: Mostly to partly cloudy, chance of light shower. Mid-70s.

Chance of rain: 20 percent

