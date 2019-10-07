TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

6/10: Nice and mild in the morning before shower chances rise. We could use the rain.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Showers developing by late in the afternoon. Highs: 75 to 80.

Tonight: Showers likely. Lows: 55 to 60.

Tomorrow: Cloudy, spotty showers. Highs: Near 65.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

The week starts off gray, and some much-needed rain showers are likely by this evening. These rain showers could linger, intermittently, into late Tuesday or early Wednesday. But by the week’s second half, we dry out with increasing sunshine and fall-like temperatures.

Today (Monday): We should stay dry in the morning and possibly well into the afternoon. Scattered rain showers may first reach our western areas by mid- to late afternoon and arrive elsewhere in the late afternoon or evening. Before the rain, highs climb well into the 70s — possibly touching 80. Light winds from the south. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Rain showers become more numerous during evening, especially after sunset, and they could affect the Nationals game. Showers should decrease some late into the night, with lows from the mid-50s to near 60. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Tuesday): The front responsible for the showers Monday evening doesn’t move much, and new showers could form (50 percent chance) along it Tuesday, especially in the morning into the early afternoon. Skies are cloudy and it’s cooler, thanks to winds from the north, with highs near 65. Confidence: Medium



Forecast rainfall through Tuesday from the National Weather Service.

Tomorrow night: Some showers could linger intermittently overnight (40 percent chance) as the front continues to hover over our area. Lows are in the 50s. Confidence: Medium

A LOOK AHEAD

While some clouds and perhaps a shower could linger early Wednesday, the stretch from Wednesday afternoon through Saturday afternoon looks excellent. Each day should see partly to mostly sunny skies as highs target 70 and overnight lows range from around 50 to 55 (except some 40s in our cooler suburbs). Confidence: Medium

A cold front may try to push through Saturday night and Sunday, bringing a brief round of showers followed by breezy and cool conditions. Lows Saturday night probably dip into the 50s, with highs on Sunday in the 60s. Confidence: Medium