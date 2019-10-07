

Turtles perched on a log in Columbia, Md. (F150Terp/Flickr)

Temperatures crept near and above 80 degrees this afternoon despite plentiful cloudiness. If you like that sort of thing, you might want to savor the last few hours of warmth. It looks like we won’t be seeing 80 degrees again for a while, and perhaps quite a long while given averages near 70 degrees and falling. A cold front is moving through this evening, but it won’t deliver much relief to the dry conditions of late.

Through Tonight: A cold front that’s already entering northwest parts of the region late this afternoon passes through the rest of the area heading into tonight. While there’s been some consistent rain well north and west, the front seems prepared to pass largely dry around here. Just a few quick showers are possible. It should be through the city by 8 p.m. or so. You’ll notice winds turning to the northwest and cooler air filtering in once it passes. Lows are mainly in the 50s, which might be near 60 in the city. Skies remain rather cloudy, but some breaks are likely as well.

Tomorrow (Tuesday): Usually we tend to clear out behind a front but this one won’t get far and a storm developing offshore helps keep us mostly cloudy. A stiff breeze from the north and northeast around 10 to 15 mph, plus the risk of some passing showers, should ensure a somewhat raw kind of day. Temperatures are mainly in the mid-60s. While rain during the day probably won’t amount to much, we’ll need to watch if it tries to become more widespread heading into the night.

Fire weather: It’s that time of year. Fire weather watches have been issued in and around the San Francisco Bay Area. Dry fuels and strong winds may combine to cause issues by midweek.

BE PREPARED - A Fire Weather Watch is issued when critical fire weather conditions (dry fuels, strong winds, and low humidity) are possible.



As confidence increases and an event approaches, Fire Weather Watches will normally transition to a Red Flag Warning. #CAwx #BePrepared pic.twitter.com/VztASwVUBB — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) October 7, 2019

Similar conditions are expected in parts of the intermountain west. Parts of Wyoming are under a red flag warning as high winds are imminent and dry weather makes a fire risk palpable.

RFW expanded: Now includes all of Albany and Carbon County in addition to the other zones. #wywx pic.twitter.com/wt5ZJ60Ksz — NWS Cheyenne (@NWSCheyenne) October 7, 2019

