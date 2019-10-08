

Deer in Kenilworth on Saturday. (Gary House/Flickr) (Gary W House/Gary House)

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of zero to 10.

5/10: Gray day, but any rain this way is yay.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Cloudy, showers. Highs: 64-68.

Tonight: Cloudy, shower or drizzle possible. Lows: 52-59.

Tomorrow: Cloudy, a few showers, drizzle. Highs: 64-68.

View the current weather at The Washington Post headquarters.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

A cool front and then a stalled offshore low-pressure system will work in tandem to provide us with cloud cover, cooler weather and the chance for some rain today into tomorrow. We should start to break out of this a bit by Thursday, with improving conditions Friday and Saturday. Daily high temperatures will be near average through the period. A chance of showers could return again early Sunday, but with our parched pattern so far this autumn, any rain will be beneficial.

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device. Click here to find out how.

Today (Tuesday): Cloudy with scattered showers, especially early in the day. Cooler, with highs in the mid- to upper 60s. North winds near 10 mph could occasionally gust to 15 to 20 mph, adding some chill to the air. Rainfall light — a trace to a hundredth of an inch. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and cool, with lows ranging through the 50s, with a chance for a shower or drizzle, especially toward dawn. Light winds from the north at 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest updates. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend.

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Another dreary day with cloudy skies, rain showers and/or drizzle, especially in the morning. Highs should reach the mid- to upper 60s again, with light winds from the north around 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall totals could reach up to a tenth of an inch. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Slight chance of showers again under mostly cloudy skies and lows in the low to mid-50s. Confidence: Medium

A LOOK AHEAD

Thursday offers more clouds, but we should break into a partly sunny period as high temperatures warm up to about 70 degrees. Thursday night should be partly cloudy and cooler, with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s (close to normal for this time of year). Confidence: Medium

Friday should be nicer, with partly sunny skies and highs again near 70, but we need to watch the position of a low-pressure system off the Northeast coast. For now, it seems like it’ll be far enough offshore to favor a nicer day with more sunshine. Friday night could see a few clouds, with lows again in the upper 40s to low 50s. Confidence: Low to Medium

The weekend looks like it will start nice, with partly to mostly sunny Saturday skies, as temperatures warm to the low to mid-70s. Saturday night finds increasing clouds, with lows in the 50s, and showers are possible early to midday Sunday as a cold front approaches. Clouds will linger into the afternoon, and highs reach the upper 60s. Confidence: Medium