

Some fall colors (and dry conditions) at Huntley Meadows. (angela n./Flickr)

It was a cool day as clouds and a north wind helped keep temperatures a few degrees below average. We keep a similar story going tonight and into tomorrow. The chance of rain is up, as well, which is certainly good news when it comes to drought conditions in the region.

Through Tonight: Showers become more likely near and after sunset. Most should be light, although there’s some chance of organized activity as we get deeper into the night. If so, we are talking a tenth of an inch or so of rain, and perhaps a few spots with a bit more. Lows are mainly in the low to mid-50s. Winds are out of the north-northeast around 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Showers may persist into and through the morning before tending to end as we head into the afternoon. They will help keep things cool, as highs rise to near 60 in the cool spots and the mid-60s in the warm ones. Winds continue to blow from the north and northeast around 10 mph.

Pollen update: Mold spores are low/moderate. Other allergens are low.

Cooling down: It might have felt extra cool today, but it wasn’t far below the normal high of 71 for the date. All that warm weather of late might have our bodies a little bit confused! Our average high moves to 70 degrees on Thursday and 65 on Oct. 26. We’ve even got low temperatures entering the 40s on average soon. And watch out: 49 arrives Oct. 19. Winter is coming.

