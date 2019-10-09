

Fair-weather clouds on Sunday over 15th Street NW. (Joe Flood via Flickr)

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

6/10: Decent day even as plenty of clouds keep things a bit dreary and cool, with very little rain to dent our developing drought.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: An early shower possible, mostly to partly cloudy. Highs: Mid-60s.

Tonight: Evening sprinkle? Lows: Upper 40s to mid-50s.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny, warmer. Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Any showers this morning do little to help our precipitation deficit, which stands at more than four inches below normal since Sept. 1. Shower chances then dwindle with no significant rainmakers in the near future. Otherwise, we’re on the cloudier and cooler side today, and then partly sunny and a bit warmer tomorrow into the weekend.

Today (Wednesday): With low pressure spinning off the coast, some spots could see a shower early this morning. By late morning and afternoon, though, there’s just the chance of a sprinkle with mostly to partly cloudy skies. Afternoon highs should reach the mid-60s, with winds from the north-northeast around 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Mostly to partly cloudy skies linger this evening and overnight. Lows settle in the upper 40s to mid-50s with a light wind from the north. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Thursday): The low moves further up the coast as high pressure builds in a bit from the north. That should turn skies partly sunny with a touch warmer highs in the upper 60s to low 70s, and a breeze still from the north around 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Skies stay partly cloudy with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

On Friday, high pressure overhead looks like it will keep that low from trying to edge back to the west toward us. That should mean another partly sunny and nice day with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. followed by Friday night lows in the low to mid-50s. Confidence: Medium-High

High pressure breaks down as a weak cold front approaches Saturday, perhaps mustering a light shower or two. Saturday highs should reach the upper 60s to low 70s under partly cloudy skies, with Saturday night lows falling back to the upper 40s to mid-50s. More of the same Sunday with partly cloudy skies, highs in the upper 60s to low 70s, and only a slight chance of a shower. Confidence: Medium