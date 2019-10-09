

A bumblebee enjoying the weather and flowers at the U.S. Botanical Garden. (huskerdont77/Flickr)

Today ended up surprisingly nice, with temperatures near and above 70 degrees combined with plentiful sunshine. Not the best forecasts going in, but if you “bust” to the pleasant side, it’s better than the other way around, right? We’ve got more beautiful autumn conditions ahead into tomorrow.

Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options

Through tonight: Skies should remain partly to mostly clear this evening. The farther east you go, the more clouds you’ll see. This is all connected to the big coastal storm affecting New England. We could get another push of clouds into the area for a bit tonight as well, but it probably won’t last long if so. Lows may dip to the mid-40s in the coolest spots north and west, while making the low 50s or so downtown. Winds are light from the north after sunset.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Thursday): It’s looking at lot like today ended up, so if the forecast works out, it’ll be rather nice. Classic fall, more or less. Temperatures are near normal, or in the near-70 to mid-70s zone for highs. Winds are from the north around 5 to 10 mph.

See Dan Stillman’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.

Pollen update: Mold spores are moderate/high. Other allergens are low. Susan Kosisky of the U.S. Army Centralized Allergen Extract Lab delivered some good news as well today, although we are still dealing with mold-spore issues awhile longer. Re-shared below in full:

The season is winding down as is usual moving into mid-October. We are looking forward to the first frost on the pumpkin to truly end the sporadic weed and grass pollen we see popping up. August through mid-October is when we can see some of our highest mold-spore concentrations with daily average counts reaching upward of 8,000-10,000 or so spores/cubic meter of air. The nights are longer and cooler, and the decaying vegetation and dead leaves also help to facilitate fungi growth and mold spore production. Raking leaves can stir up pollen grains and mold spores that have settled to the ground. Mold spores are common in soil and in the dead and decaying leaves that cover the ground during the fall. In our region, mold spores form a distinct fall season in mid- to late fall, after ragweed season is over. These common airborne allergens can indeed be a problem.

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.