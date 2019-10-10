

Japanese maple shows off fall color. (John Brighenti/John Brighenti)

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

10/10: A day so mild will make you smile but some still cry as it remains too dry.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Mainly sunny, light breeze. Highs: 70-74

Tonight: Increasing clouds, light breeze. Lows: 49-55

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, light breeze. Highs: 68-72

View the current weather at The Washington Post headquarters.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Five days of deliciously mild weather awaits, and rain chances keep eluding us. A storm out over the Atlantic throws all its rains at the Northeast and is likely to cause an approaching cold front on Saturday to fizzle as well. Then a band of showers probably stays just to our south Sunday-Monday.

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device. Click here to find out how.

Today (Thursday): Occasional clouds zip from north to south across the area, but sunshine is in abundance. Winds are light from the north and humidity is low. Highs are mainly in the low 70s. Confidence: High

Tonight: The storm off the coast may manage to throw a few more clouds at us overnight, but even the probability of a sprinkle is low. Light winds from the north persist. Lows fall to the upper 40s and low 50s (mid-50s downtown). Confidence: High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest updates. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...

Tomorrow (Friday): Clouds could be more plentiful, especially during the early morning, but the sun should become prevalent by midday through afternoon. Winds remain light from the north with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Clouds may gather in the evening but no rain will fall from them. Winds calm and lows fall to the low to mid-50s. Confidence: High

A LOOK AHEAD

Saturday sees a good deal of clouds as a cold front approaches from the west, but the sun should still break through frequently, allowing highs to reach the upper 60s to low 70s. Rain chances are very low, with evening being the most likely time for a stray shower to mark the passage of the front. Clouds dissipate overnight, with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. Confidence: Medium-High

Skies start out clear Sunday, but clouds are likely to increase as the day progresses. For now it looks like a developing band of showers stays to our south leaving us to further grow our rainfall deficit. Highs are mid-60s to near 70. Hopefully the clouds break up enough to enjoy the rising of the Hunter’s Full Moon in the evening. Overnight lows fall to mid-40s to near 50. Confidence: Medium

Columbus Day (Monday) is sunny and dry with highs in the low to mid-70s. Confidence: Medium