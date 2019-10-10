

A serene scene on Capitol Hill. (angela n./Flickr)

Although it was on the warm side of average (typical for us these days!), it ended up being a rather beautiful day. Sunshine and 70s are hard to beat, even when we could really use a rainy day. While clouds may try to fill our skies tonight into tomorrow, anything that comes out of them will be unfortunately insignificant.

Through tonight: Skies remain largely clear into and through the evening. With time, low clouds seem likely to build into the region. In some spots, especially north and east, patchy fog or a shower or two might pop up. Lows are mainly in the near-50 to mid-50s range. Some upper 40s are possible in the typical cool spots. Winds are out of the north around 5 mph.

Tomorrow (Friday): The overall pattern is basically the same as today, but it seems clouds may try to linger, especially the farther north or east you go. This makes temperature forecasts tricky, as places that stay rather cloudy may struggle for 70. If sun becomes dominant, readings could end up well into the 70s again. It seems prudent to continue to play the middle and expect slightly cooler weather than today, with highs largely in the near-70 to low 70s zone. Winds are from the north and northeast around 10 mph.

Pollen update: Mold spores are moderate/high. Other allergens are low.

Drought update: We’ve started October where we left off in September. Drought continues to grow in the area, as we’re 10 days into the month with almost no rain (0.02 inches). That alone is not without precedent. In fact, last year we only saw a trace during the same period, even in the wettest year on record. However, this is the driest Sept. 1 through Oct. 10 on record for the current observation location at National Airport. Washington has seen only 0.27 inches of rain in that time frame, or less than half of 2007, the second driest, when 0.60 inches was observed. Way back in 1884 at the old location, only 0.25 inches was recorded. There’s no significant rain on the horizon, so dry conditions are likely to continue to get worse in the short term.



Drought progression from last week to this week. (Drought Monitor)

Note: A prior version of the rain summary incorrectly called this year’s 0.27 inches the driest on record. It is the driest at the current observation location, and second driest on record.

