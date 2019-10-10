

A powerful dip in the jet stream is sparking a slew of wild weather across the Lower 48. (PivotalWeather.com)

It’s fall, but that hasn’t stopped wild weather from every season from materializing across the Lower 48 this week.

A pair of storm systems — one wet and one white — will drop copious precipitation in the Northeast and High Plains, respectively, with high winds whipping up fire concerns in the West.

Along the battle fronts of the opposing air masses, dramatic temperature swings and powerful storms herald the clashing seasons.

The extreme weather can be traced to a highly energetic October jet stream, the river of roaring high-altitude winds that separates cold and warm air. The jet stream is taking a huge dive over the western United States, accentuating the temperature contrasts in the middle of the nation and powering the High Plains storm.

Flanking this powerful jet stream to the east is the nor’easter set to soak eastern Massachusetts and, to the west, a zone of sinking air surging down the slopes of the mountains and hills in California and creating a high fire danger.



Within the dip in the jet, a blast of chilly air surges down over the Intermountain West and the Northern Rockies. Seasonal air continues to meander over the East -- for now. (PivotalWeather.com)

Powerhouse storm in the Mountain West and High Plains

The massive dip in the jet stream in the middle of the nation is inciting a “potentially historic October winter storm” in the Dakotas, as well as tremendous drops in temperature.

One to two feet of snow are possible in parts of the Dakotas through Friday morning, with foot-plus totals spattering the eastern slopes of the higher elevations from Wyoming and northwestern Nebraska up to Montana as well. Winds of 40 to 50 mph could also combine with the moderate to at times heavy snowfall to produce brief whiteouts, with blizzard conditions possible.

Winter storm warnings cover most of the Dakotas, eastern Wyoming and northwest Minnesota.

Still on track for significant, and potentially historic, October snowfall across North Dakota, with as much as 1 to 2 feet of snow and isolated heavier totals. Significant travel disruptions, power outages, and impacts to agriculture and livestock are all anticipated. pic.twitter.com/6DSY8j5UCW — NWS WPC (@NWSWPC) October 10, 2019

That premature snowmaker will be powerful enough to shuttle its plume of moisture all the way up to Hudson Bay. In fact, the atmosphere will contain more water vapor in parts of central Canada than in much of Georgia or the Carolinas.

The snowstorm is also dragging a powerful cold front across the Rockies and western Plains, its dramatic temperature contrast flipping the switch from summer to winter in mere hours.

Denver hit 83 degrees on Wednesday; a little over four hours later, it was 41 degrees, with 55 mph winds siphoning in the winter chill as the cold front blasted through. By 10 p.m., it was snowing, just seven hours after the day’s high temperature was set. Extreme temperature plunges are actually a once- or twice-a-year phenomenon for the Colorado High Plains in the fall, but seeing it happen each time with a strong autumn cold front is always remarkable for meteorologists.

Denver:



— had a high of 83° Wednesday

— fell from 79° to 47° in 2 hours

— fell from 81° to 41° in 4 hours

— is currently below freezing

— is under a Winter Weather Advisory for snow



Summer to winter in 12 hours. #Denver #CoWx pic.twitter.com/knljfWmESy — Matthew Cappucci (@MatthewCappucci) October 10, 2019

As the cold front approached the southern Plains, a sneaky supercell thunderstorm, rotating like a flying saucer, spun up in southwestern Oklahoma. More heavy rain in southeastern Oklahoma can be expected Thursday, along with a slight risk of isolated severe weather.

Only been waiting years for a shot like this.... Today wasn’t a total bust after all! #okwx pic.twitter.com/fbRifI5e6D — Adriana Mozeris (@AdriMozeris) October 10, 2019

A super-soaker in the Northeast

Downstream of the big dip in the jet stream in the middle of the nation, a bizarre hybrid storm is developing. It is both intricately connected to the developing snowstorm in the High Plains and linked to the tropics, which is feeding a river of moisture into the storm.

This early-season nor’easter continues to batter the coast of Cape Cod with winds in excess of 55 mph.

A deepening low, seen here by #GOESEast, is expected to produce heavy rain and strong winds across parts of coastal #NewEngland through Friday night. The @NWS says the system could produce 3-6 inches of rain. More imagery: https://t.co/F8BlkXfesW pic.twitter.com/oRWbFhgD8m — NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) October 9, 2019

While the storm remains far offshore, an expansive wind/rain shield will bring impacts as far west as Interstate 95. Uncertainty exists as to where the heaviest banding sets up in terms of rainfall, but there’s a chance that Southeastern Massachusetts, including Plymouth County, the Cape and islands, could see 3 to 6 inches, or locally more, by Friday.

An additional 3 to 6 inches of rain is forecast to fall across southeast MA today through Friday adding to storm totals which may get up as high as 8-inches!



Urban, poor drainage flooding especially for coastal communities during high tide + storm surge. pic.twitter.com/nz4PNCPAQ1 — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) October 10, 2019

Western wind storm

Nestled beneath the deep dive in the jet stream that contains the western chill and High Plains snowstorm, high pressure is building into the West. As the clockwise flow around the high-pressure zone forces winds from the east over the hills and mountains in California, the air accelerates down their slopes and dries out, creating dangerous fire conditions.

Red Flag Warnings are plastered over nearly 30,000 square miles in California, where the high winds will bring “critical fire weather conditions” for much of the Golden State.

[As dangerous fire conditions target California, Weather Service is rethinking its warning system]

Recent scant rainfall will combine with warm, dry Santa Ana winds gusting to 50 mph to produce a landscape ripe for ignition. Areas of particular concern include the “Coastal Range, foothills surrounding the Sacramento and Northern San Joaquin Valleys, and mountains of Western Plumas county and the Northern Sierra Nevada,” according to the National Weather Service.

So where are the #SantaAnaWinds expected later this week? Here is a snapshot of high-res model output of gusts (kt) valid at 10am Thu. The strongest winds are expected over LA and VTA counties. Expect gusts up to 55mph for coast/valleys and 70mph for mtns on Thu. #SoCal #CAwx pic.twitter.com/EfLMxlFJ1f — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) October 9, 2019

California’s main electric supplier, PG&E, is shutting power to hundreds of thousands of residents as a precaution, barely a year after its lines sparked the infamous Camp Fire. That inferno incinerated the peaceful mountain town of Paradise, claiming 85 lives and forcing the utility company into bankruptcy.

[As ‘extreme’ fire threat ramps up, power is being cut to at-risk customers across California]

Jason Samenow contributed to this report.