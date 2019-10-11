

Pigeons over Connecticut Avenue. (Angela N./Flickr)

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

9/10: Pretty darn nice, and only a couple degrees above average. We just need some rain, and any moments of (rain-free) cloudiness today aren’t appreciated.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs: Near-70 to mid-70s.

Tonight: Less breeze, cloudier. Lows: Low to mid-50s.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Highs: Low to mid-70s.

Sunday: Cloudier. Slight shower chance. Highs: Mid-60s to near 70.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Bad news first: Drought continues, with no end in sight. Good news: It’s comfortable and fall-like. Warmth may stay above-average (70 degrees) until Sunday, when our average high dips to 69 degrees — the same day we actually may top out below 70!

Today (Friday): After some potential morning cloudiness, we may luck out with a sunny gap over the D.C. metro area, with more numerous clouds over West Virginia and areas along the Bay and to our northeast. We should be able to pierce 70 degrees in most spots with sunshine dominant by midday, if not earlier, but let’s say near-70 to mid-70s to account for some varying conditions possible in our region. North and northeasterly breezes should stay under 10 mph for the most part. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: Clouds slowly increase but without rain chances. Breezes slowly die down. Fairly comfortable and a bit warmer than normal for the region, with temperatures near dawn in the low to mid-50s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Saturday): A cold front approaches from the west, unfortunately without much or any rain to alleviate our drought. Current expectations favor sufficient sunshine to the extent that we should still get into the low to mid-70s, but we could have some cloudier moments. Breezes around 5 mph may vary in direction during the day. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Rain chances remain very low. We can’t rule out a few raindrops or a quick shower as the cold front finishes passing through. Northwesterly winds may noticeably pick up after sunset but still generally stay under 15 mph. Skies should stay partly to mostly cloudy. Upper 40s to mid-50s are probably the lowest temperatures we see by dawn in the region, with the warmest spots inside the Beltway, of course. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

Sunday: Clouds very slowly start to part, mixing with sunshine. Showers may stay well to our south, so we don’t foresee raindrops at this time, but stay tuned. Mid-60s to near 70 degrees is our likeliest high temperature range. If we see more sunshine and even lower rain chances (if that were possible), we could tack on a couple more degrees to our high temperatures. Confidence: Medium

Sunday night: Any clouds should decrease, but we can’t fully rule out a quick shower. We’ll watch it. Still, enough sky should be visible to check out the rising Hunter’s Full Moon in the evening. Temperatures take their time falling into the late overnight hours, bottoming out downtown around the mid-50s. Perhaps in the upper 40s in the cooler spots outside the Beltway, which is actually a bit warmer than average as we near the middle of October! Confidence: Medium

Mild 70s may reign, with more sun than clouds Columbus Day and Tuesday. Stay tuned as we get closer and zero in on cloudiness levels and a more exact temperature range. We’ll watch whether raindrops develop later into Tuesday and Tuesday night. Still, it looks comfortable, with light breezes and comfortable air (dew points near 50 degrees). Confidence: Medium