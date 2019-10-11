

Putting aside concerns about a lack of rain and the somewhat warmer than normal temperatures, it was a very nice fall day across the region. Sunshine won out once again as highs reached the mid-70s in most spots. We’ll have more 70s temperatures in the days ahead. But there will be a cold front that will cause a brief disruption in the same-old kind of weather. Any chances of rain are minimal for now.

Through Tonight: Temperatures will fall off quickly this evening as skies remain clear and humidity is low. We may hit overnight lows somewhat early, depending on when clouds arrive from the west. Those clouds will be here during the predawn (maybe a nice sunrise?!), and there could even be a few sprinkles or light showers by then. Lows should range from the low- to mid-40s in the cool spots and closer to 50 in the warm spots.

Tomorrow (Saturday): A front passing the region promises some more clouds than we’ve seen in recent days. I wouldn’t expect much rain from it, but a few afternoon showers are possible. Highs should reach near 70 and as high as the mid-70s before the front passes, with the higher end more likely if the front slows down a bit (for now it looks to cross the region late afternoon or so). Winds will flip from the south to the northwest over time, running about 5 mph to 10 mph both ways.

Sunday: The cold front won’t likely get too far south before stalling and washing out. That should help clouds stick around into much of Sunday. A little wave riding along the cold front may also spread some showers across the region. Most of that should stay south and east of Interstate 95 and shouldn’t amount to much. Highs will be mainly in the mid-60s to near 70. Winds should turn and come back from the south.

Monday: If you’ve got a three-day weekend, the finale should be a prime fall day. It will likely be a bit on the warm side at this point, but skies should be increasingly sunny. Highs are expected to head toward the near-70 to mid-70s range.

