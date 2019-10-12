

* Coastal flood warning until at least 2 a.m. Sunday, next high tides at 8:00 a.m. and 8:20 p.m. for Washington Channel *

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

9/10: Some extra clouds might be around as a cold front passes. A shower or two could accompany it, but they aren’t enough to dent our dry conditions.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Occasional cloudiness. A shower possible. Highs: Near 70 to the mid-70s.

Tonight: Rather cloudy. A couple showers? Lows: Mid-40s to mid-50s.

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy. A few showers around. Highs: Mid-to-upper 60s.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

A cold front is passing the region today. Often that means we’ve got a chance of some rain. Unfortunately, given the growing drought, any of that should be minimal and rather hit-or-miss. The main thing this front does is turn it a bit cooler for Sunday and add some extra clouds to the sky. By Monday, it’s warm and sunny again.

Today (Saturday): With a cold front approaching from the west, we see more clouds than we have in recent days. There should be a good deal of sun as well. Out ahead of the front we’re still in rather warm air, as highs rise to and past 70. We could head to the mid-70s again if clouds and showers are minimal and the front is on the slow side. That’s not a bad bet, although some sprinkles are possible early and then maybe a few showers late. It could be another case where most spots stay dry. Winds are out of the south in the morning and flip to the northwest late afternoon or during the evening. About 5 to 10 mph, regardless of direction. Perhaps a bit gusty behind the front. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: The cold front isn’t in a hurry to move and it’s eventually going to die out nearby. We deal with partly to mostly cloudy skies and some showers may try to ride along it heading into the night. Any of this activity is light, and probably favoring south and east overall. Lows are in the mid-40s to mid-50s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Sunday): Clouds may be numerous behind the front. Partly it doesn’t get far, partly it’s washing out, and partly a little wave of low pressure is riding along it. For us this mostly means temperatures are a notch cooler than recent days. Any rain should tend to focus east of Interstate 95, and it won’t be a lot. Highs end up in the mid-to-upper 60s most spots. Winds turn back to the south with time. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Odds of some showers may bump upward a bit for the evening area-wide. It’s still the case that whatever falls is generally light and not too consequential when it comes to our ongoing drought. Lows range from the upper 40s to mid-50s. Confidence: Medium

A LOOK AHEAD

We’re likely back to nice weather for Monday. Particularly good if you’ve got the day off! Some clouds could linger into the morning but we trend sunny pretty quick if so. Highs head toward the mid-70s or thereabouts. Confidence: Medium

Another (dry) cold front passes Monday night, which sets up a seasonably cool start to Tuesday. Despite plentiful sunshine, temperatures only make the mid-and-upper 60s. That’s also not far from normal for the time of year. Confidence: Medium