

A thirsty yellowleg in Huntley Meadows Park in Fairfax County.

A weak cold front passes through the area this afternoon, stalling out just south of the region for Sunday. That stalled-out boundary will serve as the focal point for a surface low to develop along, increasing cloud cover and the chance of showers for the later half of the weekend.

Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options

Through tonight: Remaining mostly cloudy with just a slight chance at a spot shower or two, especially in the early evening. On the cool side with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s under a light northeast wind at 5-10 mph.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Sunday): A rather cloudy and sometimes wet Sunday is on tap. Most of the day should be dry, with just overcast skies to deal with. I do expect some scattered showers to develop at some point in the day, with highs leveling out in the mid-60s. Scattered showers persist through the evening hours, with mostly cloudy skies overnight and temperatures in the low to mid-50s.

See Ian Livingston’s forecast through next week. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.