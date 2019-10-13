

A partly sunny sky over D.C. on Oct. 10. (Tim Brown via Flickr)

* Coastal flood warning until at least 2 p.m. Sunday, next high tides at 8:38 a.m. and 8:54 p.m. for Washington Channel *

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

8/10: Almost considered a bonus point for the chance of a few light showers, but partly sunny and seasonable is nice on its own.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy, a few light showers? Highs: Mid-to-upper 60s.

Tonight: Evening shower chance mainly southeast. Lows: Upper 40s to mid-50s.

Tomorrow: Warm and mostly sunny. Highs: Low-to-mid 70s.

View the current weather at The Washington Post headquarters.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Expect a somewhat cloudier and cooler day today, but still fairly nice, as nature teases us with some flirtatious showers that continue to play hard-to-get. A couple of really nice days follow, with temperatures back in the 70s and plenty of sun. We do finally have a shot at some significant rain by Wednesday.

Today (Sunday): Clouds linger, but we should be able to poke through enough to call it partly sunny, at least early on. Into the afternoon and evening, a weak system thickens that cloud cover and brings a chance for a few light showers, especially south and southeast of the Beltway. But even for those lucky enough to see raindrops, it’s sure no drought-buster. Highs reach the mid-to-upper 60s with light winds, from the northeast during the morning, and from the southeast during the afternoon. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: The risk of some light showers continues into the evening mainly southeast of the Beltway. We should then see partial clearing overnight, which may allow for some patchy fog to develop in outlying areas. Lows dip into the upper 40s to mid-50s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Monday): High pressure takes over the eastern part of the country tomorrow and brings us some quite pleasant weather! Light winds form the west help to dry us out and warm us up. Temperatures head for the sweet spot, topping out in the low-to-mid 70s under mostly sunny skies. Sure, we need some rain, but it’s hard to find fault with days like this. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Clear and cool is the name of the game into the overnight. Skies sparkle and shimmer with stars, as temperatures fall to the mid-40s in the coolest spots to the low 50s downtown. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

Tuesday looks like another nice one, with mostly sunny skies and highs back in the low-to-mid 70s. Subtle changes start to arrive later in the afternoon and evening, with increasing clouds as winds start to come from the southeast. Cloud cover continues to increase Tuesday night with a shower possible toward morning and mild lows in the upper 50s and low 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

Wednesday brings our first significant chance for appreciable rainfall in some time. While it’s too soon to say rain is a sure bet, periods of rain seem increasingly likely. If you listen hard enough, you’ll hear sighs of relief from the local flora. Highs head for the upper 60s to near 70, and winds could turn somewhat gusty late. Confidence: Medium