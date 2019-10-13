It was a strange summer in Alaska indeed. July finished as the state’s hottest month ever recorded. And with erratic precipitation patterns, it was also the driest July on record. The hot, dry weather fueled an extremely active fire season that extended into fall.

One rite of passage remained unchanged, though: the autumnal equinox, which signaled the annual start of a dramatic decrease in sun duration and intensity and coincided with magnificent fall color.



Lenticular clouds near Delta Junction, Alaska, with near peak fall color in September. (Emily Niebuhr)

In Fairbanks, near the Arctic Circle, sunlight has been diminishing by almost seven minutes per day, or about an hour every two weeks, from nearly perpetual Arctic sunshine to merely 12 hours of sunlight.

After months of endless sunlight, the foliage over the Alaskan tundra reached its autumn peak in September, when it was also teeming with Arctic bounty.

Even the most casual hiker trudging even a few hundred feet up into the mountains was rewarded with blueberries sweetened by the first autumn frost. Berry flavor and density vary by mountain, and most Alaskans would more readily share the keys of their favorite snow machine before divulging the coordinates of their coveted berry spot. Alaskans are keenly aware that they are never alone in enjoying this sweet spread, with paw prints remaining a common sight as bears feast before the long winter.



Bear prints serve as a visible reminder that humans are not the only species enjoying tundra berries. (Emily Niebuhr)

In south-central Alaska, this fall has been an unusual one due to the prevalence of smoke. The record dryness of July and an unusually dry August, with only 0.04 inches of rain in Anchorage compared with the August average of 3.25 inches, fueled prime fire-weather conditions. More than 722 fires raged across the state, with over 2.5 million acres burned through the end of September. Over half of the fires were attributed to lightning, but nearly 338 were human-caused.

The beauty of the autumnal Alaskan tundra lies beneath the smoke from wildfires. (Emily Niebuhr)

Smoke could still be found across much of southern Alaska well into September, with the vibrant fall colors shrouded in an unusual haze.

The rapid decline in daylight has fueled a quick transition in the tundra, from vibrant autumn hues and bountiful berries to snow-dusted slopes in a manner of weeks. After the tundra reds reached their peak, visible signs of the inevitable swing toward fading sunlight emerged. The peaks that recently basked in summer sun are now bathed in snow that creeps further down the mountain with each autumnal storm.