It was a hit-or-miss kind of day, depending on your location. Clouds and showers were much more likely to hamper your Sunday afternoon from about D.C. toward the Eastern Shore, while sunny skies hung on for a longer period over the Potomac highlands. Location won’t matter much for Monday as we are all in for one spectacular day of weather.

Through Tonight: Scattered showers continue into the evening hours, especially south and east of D.C. All precipitation should shift offshore by midnight, with partial clearing expected overnight. Temperatures will be relatively similar in most locations, with lows in the low to mid-50s with light winds.



Tomorrow (Monday): No problems at all for Monday with high pressure well in control. Mostly sunny skies and mild temperatures will rule the day, with highs topping out in the mid-70s. It should make for some excellent postseason baseball weather. Clear, comfortable and cool tomorrow night with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

