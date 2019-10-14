

Blue skies on Swann St. NW in the District, Oct. 9. (Rex Block via Flickr)

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

9/10: A foggy start, but a gorgeous afternoon.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Patchy a.m. fog, then becoming sunny. Highs: 75 to 79.

Tonight: Clear and crisp. Lows: 43 to 53.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Highs: 72 to 76.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

The warm, sunny afternoons and cool, crisp nights to start off this week are hard to beat. Then, on Wednesday, our first meaningful rainfall since August is possible. We cool off and dry out Thursday and Friday before a sunny, mild weekend.

Today (Monday): We awake to some areas of patchy fog but, by mid-morning, most locations are bathed in sun and it’s a magnificent afternoon. Under mostly skies, highs reach the mid- to upper 70s. Breezes are from the west around 10 mph with some gusts up to around 20 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Clear, calm, cool. After sunset, temperatures steadily fall through the 70s and then the 60s, settling into the 40s away from the city by the predawn hours and the low 50s downtown. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Tuesday): It’s a chilly start to the day, with jackets/fleeces needed on the way out the door. But sunshine quickly pushes temperatures from the 40s and 50s to near 70 by the early afternoon, with mid- to late-afternoon highs in the low to mid-70s. There’s little in the way of wind, and a few high clouds may increase by late afternoon. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: High clouds increase in the evening, but conditions look good for the Nationals game as temperatures fall back through the 60s. Clouds lower and thicken with a small chance of light rain toward morning. Lows range from the low to mid-50s. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

An area of storminess forms along a cold front passing through the region on Wednesday, likely producing some substantial rainfall. The best chance of rain is between late morning and late afternoon, although this timing could shift. The clouds and rain cap temperatures in the mid-60s or so. It becomes windy by the late afternoon and especially at night, when rain subsides and skies gradually clear. Lows Wednesday night dip into the 40s in most spots. Confidence: Medium

We dry out Thursday and Friday but it’s a bit brisk — the coolest weather of the fall so far. Highs are only in the low to mid-60s both days and, on Thursday, it’s rather windy as Wednesday’s storm winds up over New England. Thursday night is particularly chilly, as lows dip into the mid-40s downtown with some upper 30s in our colder spots. Confidence: Medium-High

The weekend looks marvelous. After a cold start to Saturday (in the 40s in most spots), we rebound to near 70 under mostly sunny skies. Sunday also begins on the crisp side (40s to low 50s), but 75 is possible during the afternoon. Confidence: Medium