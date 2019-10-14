

American (GFS) model shows some rain passing through the D.C. region early Wednesday afternoon.

The Washington region has a chance to see a period of significant rainfall on Wednesday and, if everything works out, it could be the wettest day since early August or even July.

But we could also miss out on a lot of the rain, and confidence is much higher in substantial amounts to our northeast.

A soaking is possible, or just a few showers.

How much rain we gets matters. Since mid-July, Washington has racked up a rainfall deficit of about 6.5 inches, the equivalent of missing two months’ worth of precipitation.

Moderate drought covers the entire region.

The storm predicted to impact our area on Wednesday will eventually turn into a powerhouse, morphing into a “bomb cyclone” off the coast of New England, due to its rapid rate of strengthening. Very heavy rain and strong winds are likely to buffet cities such as New York, Providence and Boston late Wednesday into early Thursday.

But, when it affects the Washington region, it will be in its formative stages and moving very quickly. It’s a complicated setup in which one area of storminess over the Great Lakes will transfer its energy to a new one forming near the Mid-Atlantic coast.

There are two main plausible scenarios, each equally likely:

1) If the storm develops to our south and gains strength quickly, it could draw in enough moisture off the Atlantic Ocean to unload several hours of soaking rain between late morning and late afternoon Wednesday. Rainfall totals of 0.5 to 1.5 inches would be widespread.

2) If the storm waits to get its act together until it passes to our north-northeast, rainfall will be quite limited with totals of less than half an inch. The rain would occur in a short window as the cold front comes through midday to midafternoon Wednesday.

The second scenario is the kind that breaks the hearts of snow lovers in winter when it happens.

Model forecast rainfall amounts help illustrate the big range of possibilities with this storm, ranging from 0.1 to 1.0 inch in Washington:

European model: Around 0.75 inches

American (GFS) model: 0.1 inches

NAM model: 0.7 inches

High-resolution NAM model: 0.1 inches

Canadian model: 1.0 inch

All of the models show higher amounts to the east and northeast of Washington, and lower amounts to the southwest.



Rainfall forecast through Wednesday from the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service is predicting 0.9 inches for Washington, which is plausible, but perhaps optimistic. If that amount fell, it would be the most since Aug. 7, when there was also 0.9 inches.

For baseball fans, the bulk of the rain is likely to have finished by the first pitch of a possible Game 5 between the National and Cardinals, set for 4:08 p.m. (if necessary). However, we can’t totally rule out some lingering showers and a rain delay to start the game.

In any event, we’re confident the area should dry out into Wednesday evening with blustery conditions developing in the storm’s wake.

We’ll update this forecast again on Tuesday.