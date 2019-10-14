

Signs of the season on T Street, NW. (angela n./Flickr)

Believe it or not, our average high is now in the upper 60s, so today’s area-wide 70s were on the warm side. Still, it’s hard to complain given the wall-to-wall sunshine, lack of humidity and general pleasantness of the situation. We still need rain, and there’s a chance for some by midweek. Until then, we have more autumnal bliss.

Through Tonight: High pressure will continue to settle into the region. This means we’ll have clear skies and a quick loss of daytime warmth with sunset. It will be a bit chilly overnight, as lows range from the low 40s to around 50.

Tomorrow (Tuesday): There won’t be much change compared to today. We’ll be a little deeper into fresh cool air, so it might end up slightly cooler, despite mostly sunny skies. Highs will be mainly near 70 and into the low 70s. Winds will turn to come from the south and southeast during the day, around 5 to 10 mph.

Deep freeze: Winter arrives more quickly in West Virginia, especially in Canaan Valley. With an elevation over 3,000 feet, the valley is surrounded by taller mountains. The combination of high elevation and sheltered valley creates quite a short growing season and very cold nights. This morning, it got down to 17.6 degrees there! It wouldn’t be too shocking if that area sees some snowflakes at the tail end of the midweek storm system, either.

Canaan Valley #WV has an amazing micro-climate. As a high mountain valley, they maximize cold air drainage overnight. Last night they dropped to 17.6F at 5:40 am. #frigid pic.twitter.com/LiaRiHVnVN — Tom Niziol (@TomNiziol) October 14, 2019

