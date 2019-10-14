

A system off the coast of Africa appears to have a well-developed circulation; while it's lacking substantial thunderstorm activity toward its core, the system will likely develop that in the next day or so. (TropicalTidbits.com)

Despite firmly being on the downslope of traditional hurricane season, the Atlantic is showing signs of life again, with a trio of disturbances marching across the basin; one of them is likely to become a named storm, while another could bring rain to portions of the Gulf Coast and Florida later this week.

Meanwhile, a pair of tropical waves in the Pacific are catching eyes. One of these two could enhance or trigger bouts of heavy rainfall in west Texas Monday into Tuesday.

Area to watch may produce heavy rainfall along Gulf Coast

A strong tropical wave is chugging along over central Honduras. It will bring heavy rain to Belize and parts of the Yucatán Peninsula, which will spur the risk of dangerous mudslides — especially in the higher terrain. By Thursday or Friday, the system will emerge toward the Bay of Campeche, where it will encounter waters running about three and a half degrees warmer than normal.

While that disturbance is unlikely to consolidate enough to develop further, it’s marked by a pool of deep tropical moisture that will be drawn north toward the Gulf Coast in the Thursday through Saturday time frame.

Early indications suggest a highly saturated atmosphere will overspread the Interstate 10 corridor from central Louisiana through the Florida Panhandle by Sunday. The moisture could then get drawn farther north along the Eastern Seaboard early next week, though uncertainty reigns this far out.



A plume of moisture from a system over the Bay of Campeche may facilitate the blossoming of heavy downpours late week along the Gulf Coast. (Weatherbell.com)

The next Atlantic storm: Nestor?

The most impressive tropical wave in the Atlantic is one just off the coast of Senegal. The National Hurricane Center gives it an 80 percent chance to develop. Conditions are “conducive for a tropical depression to form within the next day or two,” according to the center, which would put Cabo Verde in line for gusty winds and heavy downpours toward midweek.

If this system manages to inch up to tropical storm strength, it would be given the name Nestor. The name “Melissa” was used for a subtropical storm that developed within a nor’easter off the New England coast last week; Melissa’s disheveled remnants remain out to sea.



(National Hurricane Center)

Regardless of how the disturbance evolves, its window for growth is limited; strengthening upper-level winds should disrupt the system’s circulation by midweek, capping its intensity at whatever it achieves by late Tuesday or early Wednesday.

While we’ve seen a summer of systems spin up off the African coast in the Atlantic’s “main development region,” seeing one potentially gel there this time of year is unusual. Ordinarily, the threat shifts to more homegrown systems — including from the Gulf of Mexico and the western Atlantic waters adjacent to the Gulf Stream — by the time autumn rolls around.

Philip Klotzbach, a hurricane researcher at Colorado State, pointed out on Twitter that no named storm had ever formed east of 37 degrees west longitude this late in the year. If our first system does indeed elicit a name, it could set a new territorial record for mid-October.

Another system in this main development region is approaching the Windward Islands, but isn’t long for this world. The National Hurricane Center gives it just a 20 percent chance of development, with the system exhibiting a ragged, disorganized look on satellite. By Wednesday, upper-level winds will become “quite hostile” for development, according to the center.

In the Pacific

Just like in the Atlantic, a plume of tropical moisture in the Pacific is set to get slingshot north. The culprit is disturbance near the tip of Baja California. By Monday afternoon and evening, shower and thunderstorm activity is predicted over the Texas Big Bend and Trans Pecos. Extreme southern and southeastern New Mexico may also be affected.



Satellite imagery shows moisture streaming north ahead of a disturbance near Baja California. (TropicalTidbits.com)

The National Weather Service in El Paso, Texas noted “satellite images showing very abundant moisture to the south associated with [a] tropical disturbance over the southern Gulf of California.” Models indicate a half to three quarters of an inch is likely beneath many of the downpours, with isolated inch and a half totals. This may not seem impressive, but consider that El Paso only averages 9.71 inches year round. It also doesn’t take much to spur flash flood concerns in the sandy soil, especially in dried-up river beds and arroyos.

An additional system west of the shores of Nicaragua has an 80 percent chance of development. While western Mexico will have to watch this one, the system poses no threat to the United States.