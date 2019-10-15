

A squirrel on Riggs Street in Washington, seen on Oct. 13, 2019. (Angela n./Flickr)

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

10/10: Classical autumnal tune with a crisp morning and a warm, sunshine-filled afternoon

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Sunny. Highs: 70-75.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Lows: 55-62.

Tomorrow: Cloudy, midday/afternoon showers. Highs: 65-69.

View the current weather at The Washington Post headquarters.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Fantastic fall weather rules our Washington weather for yet another day before much-needed rain comes our way tomorrow. The main rain event aims for late morning into the afternoon, and a few heavier downpours are possible. Clearing starts tomorrow night as winds increase and temperatures tumble. Thursday and Friday will feature cooler, but still very nice weather before we see a comfortably warm and sunny weekend.

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device. Click here to find out how.

Today (Tuesday): A cool morning greets us again, but once the sun gets going, temperatures take off to expected afternoon highs in the low to mid-70s. Very low humidity and light breezes from the north qualify today as another official nice day. Confidence: High

Tonight: Increasing clouds and not quite as cool, but the suburbs should still dip into the 50s with near 60 to low 60s in the city. Light winds blow from the south-southeast at about 5 mph. Confidence: High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest updates. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend …

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Cloudy skies with showers developing by late morning and continuing into the afternoon hours. Rain may be heavy at times with expected rainfall totals ranging from 0.2 to 1 inch. Highs only manage to get to about the mid-60s in these damp conditions. Rain should start to taper off by late afternoon and quit by early evening. Light winds from the southeast switching to southwest and picking up a bit late. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Winds pick up in the evening and stay quite breezy overnight as temperatures dip into the 40s to right around 50 in the city. Winds from the northwest at 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 make it feel like the 30s to 40s, especially later at night. Confidence: Medium

A LOOK AHEAD

Thursday and Friday will bring a return to sunny skies, but temperatures are cooler as breezes linger behind the departing storm, especially Thursday. Highs both days should make it into the low 60s, with lows Thursday night ranging from the chilly upper 30s in the outer suburbs to the mid-40s in the city under mostly clear skies. Friday night will still be quite cool with lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s. Confidence: High

The weekend looks wonderful with mostly sunny skies, highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s (warmest on Sunday) and lows Saturday night in the 40s to 50s. Clouds may start to increase by Sunday evening, and our next shot of showers is Sunday night into Monday. Confidence: Medium-High