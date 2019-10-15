

While the Gulf of Mexico is largely quiet now, the ragged mass of clouds near the Yucatan Peninsula could develop some as it heads over the western Bay of Campeche in the coming days.

A tropical-rain threat could develop in the Gulf of Mexico late this week, as a disturbance over the Bay of Campeche develops and heads toward the Gulf Coast this weekend.

The disturbance in question is over the Yucatán Peninsula now, bringing heavy rain to Belize and Guatemala.

The National Hurricane Center has increased the chance of this disturbance becoming a tropical depression or storm to 40 percent, citing conditions “a little more conducive for some development by Thursday and Friday when the system is located over the western Gulf of Mexico.” Among these is a subtle relaxation of the upper-level winds, which will provide the fledgling tropical wave an opportunity to tap into the ocean heat content carried by above-average sea surface temperatures.

It’s important to mention that a trough ― a dip in the jet stream — approaching from the west will probably scoop/steer the system northward. That will limit the disturbance’s time over warm gulf waters, capping to what extent it can develop. It’s sort of like your speed on the highway is limited by how long you can keep the gas pedal down.

Notice in the following model depiction the strip of calm winds (stronger winds are marked in shades of varying colors) at the upper levels Thursday and Friday, which will potentially offer the disturbance a brief window to organize before it is drawn inland.



A narrow channel of reduced shear ahead of the trough may allow the system to intensify some as it slips northward. Systems only develop when ambient wind speed/direction doesn't change too much with height, meaning that the "shear" is low.

So what’s most likely? This will be a rainmaker for parts of the Gulf Coast. It’s not a system that is predicted to become a major wind producer because of its short window to strengthen. While there’s an outside chance the system organizes enough to get named, it would probably remain a low-end tropical cyclone if that were to occur. The main impacts are likely to stem from heavy rainfall.

Notice a stream of moisture-rich air accompany this wave as it treks northeast into the weekend. Places like coastal Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana and the Florida Panhandle are all regions that could see an influx of moisture — and heavy rainfall potential — if and when this system draws near.



Notice the river of moist air streaming northeastward with the system.

This early, it’s impossible to estimate specific rainfall totals or even where the heaviest rain will fall (if the system develops as we’re currently anticipating). However, an early glance at some model indicators suggests that a few spots may see 2.5 to 3 inches or more, depending on the evolution of this tropical disturbance.



Offshore rain totals modeled by the GFS can provide an early indicator of some of the rainfall that may occur if (and when) this system approaches land.

The influx of moisture could also contribute to heavy downpours ahead of a cold front set to swing through the lower Mississippi Valley, the Appalachians and the Southeast early next week, possibly streaming as far north as the Mid-Atlantic.



An added blob of moisture may enhance downpours along a cold front that will enter the East and Southeast early next week.

Meanwhile, a tropical depression has formed off the Africa coast. While it originally appeared poised to intensify into a tropical storm, this has become less likely. It is predicted to drift aimlessly out to sea and dissipate over the coming days. In the meantime, 1 to 3 inches of rainfall are possible over the eastern and northern Cabo Verde islands.



A tropical depression looks to remain largely out to sea, though it will first affect portions of the eastern Cabo Verde islands with several inches of rain.

Should either this tropical depression or the Yucatán disturbance earn a name, or both, the next two names on the tropical cyclone list are Nestor and Olga.