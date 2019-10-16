TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

8/10: A soaking rain late morning through afternoon could slow the commute home. But gotta give a fairly high score for rain we badly need.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Cloudy with rain. Highs: Upper 50s to mid-60s.

Tonight: Rain exiting early, clearing skies and breezy. Lows: 40s.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny, breezy. Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Finally we have ourselves what looks like a soaking rain later this morning and through the afternoon, with around a half-inch to one inch of rain expected. That won’t wipe out our rainfall deficit, which coming into today was close to 5 inches below normal since Sept. 1. But it’s a start. Dry weather returns tomorrow into the weekend with gradual warming, and perhaps another shot at some rain by late Sunday or Monday.

Today (Wednesday): As low pressure develops along an approaching cold front, we finally get solid rainfall around here. Rain moves into the area from the west and southwest about 8 to 11 a.m. The rain is moderate to heavy at times late morning through afternoon, before exiting from west to east about 5 to 7 p.m. Cloudy skies cap temperatures in the upper 50s to mid-60s. Winds are light from the south-southeast, before starting to pick up from the west and northwest toward evening. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Any remaining rain should be exiting to the east by 7 p.m. or so. That leaves us with clearing skies this evening and overnight as winds turn breezy from the northwest, around 15-20 mph with gusts near 35 mph. Evening temperatures fall through the 50s with overnight lows in the 40s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Thursday): Dry weather returns with a brisk breeze as well. Winds blow from the west around 15-20 mph with gusts near 35 mph. The cool breeze helps keep temperatures in check, with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s under partly sunny skies. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Winds diminish somewhat during the evening, but a breeze persists into the overnight at around 10-15 mph from the northwest. Skies continue partly cloudy with lows in the 40s. Confidence: High



Morning skies over the Riversdale House Museum in Riverdale Park, Md., taken Oct. 13. (Zsaj/Flickr)

A LOOK AHEAD

High pressure builds in Friday and dominates on Saturday. That means a duo of partly to mostly sunny days with Friday highs in the low-to-mid 60s and still a bit of a breeze, and Saturday highs in the mid-to-upper 60s with light winds. Confidence: Medium-High

Sunday trends a bit warmer with highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s, but we’ll have to watch the chance of some rain approaching from the south later in the day. Confidence: Low-Medium