* Wind advisory in northern areas through 6 p.m. *



Drying out after the rain in the District's City Center on Wednesday.

5/10: With winds whipping, your jacket you’ll be zipping and your hat might go flipping.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Mainly sunny with gusty winds. Highs: 58-62

Tonight: Mainly clear but still windy. Lows: 41-47

Tomorrow: Sunny and breezy. Highs: 62-66

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Wednesday’s rainmaker is sweeping past New England, but its winds howl across our region through tonight. Then mild, sunny days are on tap until Sunday when tropical moisture is likely to surge into the area, giving us the chance for more rain.

Today (Thursday): Sunny skies dominate the morning as west winds build to a crescendo (gusts around 40 mph and even higher in our northern areas). A few clouds are likely to zip across the area midday and then dissipate by late afternoon. Highs are mainly in the upper 50s to low 60s, making it the coolest day of fall so far. Confidence: High

Tonight: The gusty west breezes are likely to continue well into the night, funneling dry and cooler air into the area. Lows range through the 40s under mainly starry skies. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Friday): Northwest winds finally lighten up, and with a sun-filled day, there is little to complain about. Highs in the low to mid-60s make it that much nicer. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Winds finally calm, and temperatures drop quickly so jackets are a must. Overnight lows chill to the mid-30s in our colder areas to mid-40s downtown. Confidence: High

A LOOK AHEAD

Saturday is pretty straightforward with lots of sun and pleasant highs in the mid- to upper 60s. Clouds could start to move in from the south by evening, but hopefully not before getting a glimpse of Venus and Mercury on the western horizon at dusk. Clouds increase, with showers possible late at night. Lows hold in the upper 40s to low 50s. Confidence: Medium

What is left of a tropical system from the Gulf of Mexico may send moisture our way Sunday, with scattered showers likely across the area. Since that system has yet to develop, there is plenty of room for forecast changes. Highs still manage to reach the mid- to upper 60s, even with the showers that could continue into the night. Lows remain in the upper 40s to low 50s. Confidence: Low-Medium

Showers may still linger into Monday but could just as easily drift off the coast, leaving us with just a partly cloudy day. Highs climb to the upper 60s to low 70s, making it comfortable in any event. Confidence: Low